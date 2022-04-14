Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nigella Diamond Club (NDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Information Nigella Diamond is the education and certification program of the Nigella Chain ecosystem. This program offers participants the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about blockchain, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), cryptocurrencies, and related technologies. Nigella Diamond provides a comprehensive educational journey catering to both beginners and experienced professionals. Official Website: https://ndc.nigella.io Whitepaper: https://ndc.nigella.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.nigella.io/token/0x18D9d3D909820C3967474a484076a60A40fa48a4 Buy NDC Now!

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nigella Diamond Club (NDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.85K $ 48.85K $ 48.85K Total Supply: $ 88.00M $ 88.00M $ 88.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.36M $ 7.36M $ 7.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 584.32K $ 584.32K $ 584.32K All-Time High: $ 1.746 $ 1.746 $ 1.746 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001097267523913 $ 0.00001097267523913 $ 0.00001097267523913 Current Price: $ 0.00664 $ 0.00664 $ 0.00664 Learn more about Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) price

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NDC's tokenomics, explore NDC token's live price!

How to Buy NDC Interested in adding Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NDC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NDC on MEXC now!

Nigella Diamond Club (NDC) Price History Analyzing the price history of NDC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NDC Price History now!

NDC Price Prediction Want to know where NDC might be heading? Our NDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NDC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!