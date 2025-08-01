More About NEAR

NEAR Live Price Data & Information

NEAR (NEAR) is currently trading at 2.59 USD with a market cap of 3.00M USD. NEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

NEAR Key Market Performance:

$ 12.23M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.48%
NEAR 24-hour price change
1.16M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NEAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NEAR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.03891-1.48%
30 Days$ +0.548+26.83%
60 Days$ +0.128+5.19%
90 Days$ +0.08+3.18%
NEAR Price Change Today

Today, NEAR recorded a change of $ -0.03891 (-1.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NEAR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.548 (+26.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NEAR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEAR saw a change of $ +0.128 (+5.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NEAR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.08 (+3.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NEAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NEAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.579
$ 2.579$ 2.579

$ 2.738
$ 2.738$ 2.738

$ 20.48
$ 20.48$ 20.48

-0.35%

-1.48%

-6.91%

NEAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.00M
$ 3.00M$ 3.00M

$ 12.23M
$ 12.23M$ 12.23M

1.16M
1.16M 1.16M

What is NEAR (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.

NEAR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEAR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEAR staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NEAR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEAR buying experience smooth and informed.

NEAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEAR price prediction page.

NEAR Price History

Tracing NEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEAR price history page.

NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEAR (NEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NEAR (NEAR)

Looking for how to buy NEAR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

NEAR to Local Currencies

NEAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official NEAR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEAR

