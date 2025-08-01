What is NEAR (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.

NEAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEAR price prediction page.

NEAR Price History

Tracing NEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEAR price history page.

NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEAR (NEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

NEAR to Local Currencies

