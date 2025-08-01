More About NEI

Neurashi Logo

Neurashi Price(NEI)

Neurashi (NEI) Live Price Chart

$0.001778
$0.001778$0.001778
+3.85%1D
USD

NEI Live Price Data & Information

Neurashi (NEI) is currently trading at 0.00178 USD with a market cap of 489.02K USD. NEI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Neurashi Key Market Performance:

$ 66.45K USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.85%
Neurashi 24-hour price change
274.73M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NEI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NEI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Neurashi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00006592+3.85%
30 Days$ +0.000058+3.36%
60 Days$ -0.002888-61.87%
90 Days$ -0.000606-25.40%
Neurashi Price Change Today

Today, NEI recorded a change of $ +0.00006592 (+3.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Neurashi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000058 (+3.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Neurashi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEI saw a change of $ -0.002888 (-61.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Neurashi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000606 (-25.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NEI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Neurashi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001672
$ 0.001672$ 0.001672

$ 0.001788
$ 0.001788$ 0.001788

$ 0.03864
$ 0.03864$ 0.03864

+0.16%

+3.85%

+1.13%

NEI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 489.02K
$ 489.02K$ 489.02K

$ 66.45K
$ 66.45K$ 66.45K

274.73M
274.73M 274.73M

What is Neurashi (NEI)

Neurashi is a cutting-edge AI blockchain framework that brings together the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. It uses a crypto-economic incentive system to foster trust and credibility, and it is designed to address inherent faults in global AI systems with transparency and objectivity.

Neurashi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Neurashi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Neurashi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Neurashi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Neurashi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Neurashi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Neurashi price prediction page.

Neurashi Price History

Tracing NEI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Neurashi price history page.

Neurashi (NEI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Neurashi (NEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Neurashi (NEI)

Looking for how to buy Neurashi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Neurashi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEI to Local Currencies

1 NEI to VND
46.8407
1 NEI to AUD
A$0.002759
1 NEI to GBP
0.001335
1 NEI to EUR
0.0015486
1 NEI to USD
$0.00178
1 NEI to MYR
RM0.0075828
1 NEI to TRY
0.0723214
1 NEI to JPY
¥0.267
1 NEI to ARS
ARS$2.4416972
1 NEI to RUB
0.1443402
1 NEI to INR
0.1557144
1 NEI to IDR
Rp29.1803232
1 NEI to KRW
2.479095
1 NEI to PHP
0.103329
1 NEI to EGP
￡E.0.0864368
1 NEI to BRL
R$0.009968
1 NEI to CAD
C$0.0024564
1 NEI to BDT
0.2174804
1 NEI to NGN
2.7258742
1 NEI to UAH
0.0742082
1 NEI to VES
Bs0.21894
1 NEI to CLP
$1.73016
1 NEI to PKR
Rs0.5042384
1 NEI to KZT
0.9679106
1 NEI to THB
฿0.0583484
1 NEI to TWD
NT$0.0532398
1 NEI to AED
د.إ0.0065326
1 NEI to CHF
Fr0.0014418
1 NEI to HKD
HK$0.0139552
1 NEI to MAD
.د.م0.016198
1 NEI to MXN
$0.0335886
1 NEI to PLN
0.0066572
1 NEI to RON
лв0.0079032
1 NEI to SEK
kr0.0174262
1 NEI to BGN
лв0.0030438
1 NEI to HUF
Ft0.6234628
1 NEI to CZK
0.0383412
1 NEI to KWD
د.ك0.00054468
1 NEI to ILS
0.0060342

Neurashi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Neurashi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Neurashi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neurashi

Disclaimer

