First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics
First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Information
Neiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of memecoins and internet culture. Our Neiro was the first to deploy on Ethereum, and captured attention from Vitalik Buterin himself on August 4th, 2024, at 11:59:59pm UTC, the precise moment of the New Moon.
First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEIROCTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEIROCTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NEIROCTO's tokenomics, explore NEIROCTO token's live price!
How to Buy NEIROCTO
Interested in adding First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NEIROCTO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Price History
Analyzing the price history of NEIROCTO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
NEIROCTO Price Prediction
Want to know where NEIROCTO might be heading? Our NEIROCTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO)
Amount
1 NEIROCTO = 0.00038379 USD