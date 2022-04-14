NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) Information NEIRO ETH is a meme coin on the Ethereum chain, and the token name is NEIROETH. Official Website: https://Neirocoin.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xee2a03aa6dacf51c18679c516ad5283d8e7c2637?__cf_chl_rt_tk=uxDhbrWnV3BoYJiotpxyxTz9p7BfWRFeB9Mpxo3NJBk-1722196764-0.0.1.1-4159 Buy NEIROETH Now!

NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 112.92M $ 112.92M $ 112.92M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 112.92M $ 112.92M $ 112.92M All-Time High: $ 0.296 $ 0.296 $ 0.296 All-Time Low: $ 0.003297134910793924 $ 0.003297134910793924 $ 0.003297134910793924 Current Price: $ 0.11292 $ 0.11292 $ 0.11292 Learn more about NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) price

NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEIRO ETH (NEIROETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEIROETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEIROETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEIROETH's tokenomics, explore NEIROETH token's live price!

