What is NEONNEKO (NEKO)

NEONNEKO is a retro-futuristic Web3 game built on Solana, offering a play-to-earn experience powered by $NEKO token and integrated NFTs.

NEONNEKO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEONNEKO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



NEONNEKO (NEKO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEONNEKO (NEKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEKO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEONNEKO What is the price of NEONNEKO (NEKO) today? The live price of NEONNEKO (NEKO) is 0.005103 USD . What is the market cap of NEONNEKO (NEKO)? The current market cap of NEONNEKO is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEKO by its real-time market price of 0.005103 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEONNEKO (NEKO)? The current circulating supply of NEONNEKO (NEKO) is -- USD . What was the highest price of NEONNEKO (NEKO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NEONNEKO (NEKO) is 0.08541 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEONNEKO (NEKO)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEONNEKO (NEKO) is $ 147.44K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

