What is Neon EVM (NEON)

Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine operating as a smart contract on Solana.As a Solana Network Extension Neon EVM enables EVM dApps to seamlessly access Solana's liquidity and users without changing their existing code base.

Neon EVM (NEON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Neon EVM (NEON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEON token's extensive tokenomics now!

NEON to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neon EVM What is the price of Neon EVM (NEON) today? The live price of Neon EVM (NEON) is 0.09078 USD . What is the market cap of Neon EVM (NEON)? The current market cap of Neon EVM is $ 21.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEON by its real-time market price of 0.09078 USD . What is the circulating supply of Neon EVM (NEON)? The current circulating supply of Neon EVM (NEON) is 239.47M USD . What was the highest price of Neon EVM (NEON)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Neon EVM (NEON) is 0.5539 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Neon EVM (NEON)? The 24-hour trading volume of Neon EVM (NEON) is $ 56.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

