More About NEON

NEON Price Info

NEON Whitepaper

NEON Official Website

NEON Tokenomics

NEON Price Forecast

NEON History

NEON Buying Guide

NEON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NEON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Neon EVM Logo

Neon EVM Price(NEON)

Neon EVM (NEON) Live Price Chart

$0.09078
$0.09078$0.09078
-2.56%1D
USD

NEON Live Price Data & Information

Neon EVM (NEON) is currently trading at 0.09078 USD with a market cap of 21.74M USD. NEON to USD price is updated in real-time.

Neon EVM Key Market Performance:

$ 56.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.56%
Neon EVM 24-hour price change
239.47M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NEON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEON price information.

NEON Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Neon EVM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002385-2.56%
30 Days$ -0.00243-2.61%
60 Days$ -0.03179-25.94%
90 Days$ -0.03794-29.48%
Neon EVM Price Change Today

Today, NEON recorded a change of $ -0.002385 (-2.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Neon EVM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00243 (-2.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Neon EVM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEON saw a change of $ -0.03179 (-25.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Neon EVM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03794 (-29.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NEON Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Neon EVM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0894
$ 0.0894$ 0.0894

$ 0.09782
$ 0.09782$ 0.09782

$ 0.5539
$ 0.5539$ 0.5539

-0.65%

-2.56%

-9.23%

NEON Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 21.74M
$ 21.74M$ 21.74M

$ 56.24K
$ 56.24K$ 56.24K

239.47M
239.47M 239.47M

What is Neon EVM (NEON)

Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine operating as a smart contract on Solana.As a Solana Network Extension Neon EVM enables EVM dApps to seamlessly access Solana's liquidity and users without changing their existing code base.

Neon EVM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Neon EVM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Neon EVM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Neon EVM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Neon EVM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Neon EVM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEON? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Neon EVM price prediction page.

Neon EVM Price History

Tracing NEON's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEON's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Neon EVM price history page.

Neon EVM (NEON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Neon EVM (NEON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Neon EVM (NEON)

Looking for how to buy Neon EVM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Neon EVM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEON to Local Currencies

1 NEON to VND
2,388.8757
1 NEON to AUD
A$0.140709
1 NEON to GBP
0.068085
1 NEON to EUR
0.0789786
1 NEON to USD
$0.09078
1 NEON to MYR
RM0.3867228
1 NEON to TRY
3.6911148
1 NEON to JPY
¥13.617
1 NEON to ARS
ARS$124.5265572
1 NEON to RUB
7.3613502
1 NEON to INR
7.9414344
1 NEON to IDR
Rp1,488.1964832
1 NEON to KRW
126.433845
1 NEON to PHP
5.2797648
1 NEON to EGP
￡E.4.4091846
1 NEON to BRL
R$0.508368
1 NEON to CAD
C$0.1252764
1 NEON to BDT
11.0915004
1 NEON to NGN
139.0195842
1 NEON to UAH
3.7846182
1 NEON to VES
Bs11.16594
1 NEON to CLP
$88.0566
1 NEON to PKR
Rs25.7379456
1 NEON to KZT
49.3634406
1 NEON to THB
฿2.973045
1 NEON to TWD
NT$2.7152298
1 NEON to AED
د.إ0.3331626
1 NEON to CHF
Fr0.0735318
1 NEON to HKD
HK$0.7117152
1 NEON to MAD
.د.م0.8279136
1 NEON to MXN
$1.7130186
1 NEON to PLN
0.3395172
1 NEON to RON
лв0.4030632
1 NEON to SEK
kr0.8887362
1 NEON to BGN
лв0.1552338
1 NEON to HUF
Ft31.7966028
1 NEON to CZK
1.9535856
1 NEON to KWD
د.ك0.02777868
1 NEON to ILS
0.3077442

Neon EVM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Neon EVM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Neon EVM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neon EVM

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NEON
NEON
USD
USD

1 NEON = 0.09078 USD

Trade

NEONUSDT
$0.09078
$0.09078$0.09078
-0.66%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee