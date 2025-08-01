More About NEUR

NEUR Live Price Data & Information

neur.sh (NEUR) is currently trading at 0.0007041 USD with a market cap of 645.62K USD. NEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

neur.sh Key Market Performance:

$ 54.76K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.07%
neur.sh 24-hour price change
916.95M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NEUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEUR price information.

NEUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of neur.sh for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000022297-3.07%
30 Days$ -0.0004709-40.08%
60 Days$ -0.0010519-59.91%
90 Days$ -0.0019889-73.86%
neur.sh Price Change Today

Today, NEUR recorded a change of $ -0.000022297 (-3.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

neur.sh 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0004709 (-40.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

neur.sh 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEUR saw a change of $ -0.0010519 (-59.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

neur.sh 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0019889 (-73.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Explore the latest pricing details of neur.sh: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00068
$ 0.000767
$ 0.08
NEUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 645.62K
$ 54.76K
916.95M
What is neur.sh (NEUR)

Neur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface.

neur.sh is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your neur.sh investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about neur.sh on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your neur.sh buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

neur.sh Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as neur.sh, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our neur.sh price prediction page.

neur.sh Price History

Tracing NEUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our neur.sh price history page.

neur.sh (NEUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of neur.sh (NEUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy neur.sh (NEUR)

Looking for how to buy neur.sh? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase neur.sh on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEUR to Local Currencies

1 NEUR to VND
18.5283915
1 NEUR to AUD
A$0.001091355
1 NEUR to GBP
0.000528075
1 NEUR to EUR
0.000612567
1 NEUR to USD
$0.0007041
1 NEUR to MYR
RM0.002999466
1 NEUR to TRY
0.028628706
1 NEUR to JPY
¥0.105615
1 NEUR to ARS
ARS$0.965842134
1 NEUR to RUB
0.057095469
1 NEUR to INR
0.061594668
1 NEUR to IDR
Rp11.542621104
1 NEUR to KRW
0.980635275
1 NEUR to PHP
0.040950456
1 NEUR to EGP
￡E.0.034198137
1 NEUR to BRL
R$0.00394296
1 NEUR to CAD
C$0.000971658
1 NEUR to BDT
0.086026938
1 NEUR to NGN
1.078251699
1 NEUR to UAH
0.029353929
1 NEUR to VES
Bs0.0866043
1 NEUR to CLP
$0.682977
1 NEUR to PKR
Rs0.199626432
1 NEUR to KZT
0.382868457
1 NEUR to THB
฿0.023059275
1 NEUR to TWD
NT$0.021059631
1 NEUR to AED
د.إ0.002584047
1 NEUR to CHF
Fr0.000570321
1 NEUR to HKD
HK$0.005520144
1 NEUR to MAD
.د.م0.006421392
1 NEUR to MXN
$0.013286367
1 NEUR to PLN
0.002633334
1 NEUR to RON
лв0.003126204
1 NEUR to SEK
kr0.006886098
1 NEUR to BGN
лв0.001204011
1 NEUR to HUF
Ft0.246533574
1 NEUR to CZK
0.015145191
1 NEUR to KWD
د.ك0.0002154546
1 NEUR to ILS
0.002386899

For a more in-depth understanding of neur.sh, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official neur.sh Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About neur.sh

