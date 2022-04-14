neur.sh (NEUR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into neur.sh (NEUR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

neur.sh (NEUR) Information Neur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface. Official Website: https://neur.sh/ Whitepaper: https://docs.neur.sh/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3N2ETvNpPNAxhcaXgkhKoY1yDnQfs41Wnxsx5qNJpump Buy NEUR Now!

neur.sh (NEUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for neur.sh (NEUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 588.59K $ 588.59K $ 588.59K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 916.95M $ 916.95M $ 916.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 All-Time Low: $ 0.000678854568307385 $ 0.000678854568307385 $ 0.000678854568307385 Current Price: $ 0.0006419 $ 0.0006419 $ 0.0006419 Learn more about neur.sh (NEUR) price

neur.sh (NEUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of neur.sh (NEUR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEUR's tokenomics, explore NEUR token's live price!

