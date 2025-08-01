What is NeuroWeb AI (NEURO)

NeuroWeb is a tailored L1 blockchain innovation hub for the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph, secured by Polkadot and governed by the NeuroWeb community. Fueling the Knowledge economy via the Neuro utility token, it’s built for connectivity across the Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems through EVM compatibility and the power of Substrate.

NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEURO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NeuroWeb AI What is the price of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) today? The live price of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) is 0.01874 USD . What is the market cap of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO)? The current market cap of NeuroWeb AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEURO by its real-time market price of 0.01874 USD . What is the circulating supply of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO)? The current circulating supply of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO)? The 24-hour trading volume of NeuroWeb AI (NEURO) is $ 28.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

