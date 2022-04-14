Newton Protocol (NEWT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Newton Protocol (NEWT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Information Newton Protocol is the verifiable automation layer for onchain finance that lets users delegate complex, cross-chain actions to AI agents while retaining cryptographic guarantees that each step respects user guardrails. It combines ERC-4337/EIP-7702 smart accounts for granular delegation, trusted-execution-environment (TEE) attestations, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to prove correctness of every off-chain decision. The goal is to turn automation itself into a trust-minimized primitive and unlock agentic finance across multiple blockchains. Official Website: https://newt.foundation Whitepaper: https://blog.newt.foundation/the-litepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD0eC028a3D21533Fdd200838F39c85B03679285D Buy NEWT Now!

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Newton Protocol (NEWT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.76M $ 74.76M $ 74.76M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 215.00M $ 215.00M $ 215.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 347.70M $ 347.70M $ 347.70M All-Time High: $ 0.845 $ 0.845 $ 0.845 All-Time Low: $ 0.29986051602615776 $ 0.29986051602615776 $ 0.29986051602615776 Current Price: $ 0.3477 $ 0.3477 $ 0.3477 Learn more about Newton Protocol (NEWT) price

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Newton Protocol (NEWT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEWT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEWT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEWT's tokenomics, explore NEWT token's live price!

How to Buy NEWT Interested in adding Newton Protocol (NEWT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NEWT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NEWT on MEXC now!

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Price History Analyzing the price history of NEWT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NEWT Price History now!

NEWT Price Prediction Want to know where NEWT might be heading? Our NEWT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NEWT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!