NEXA (NEXA) Live Price Chart

$0.0000013016
$0.0000013016$0.0000013016
+0.33%1D
USD

NEXA Live Price Data & Information

NEXA (NEXA) is currently trading at 0.0000013016 USD with a market cap of 7.63M USD. NEXA to USD price is updated in real-time.

NEXA Key Market Performance:

$ 9.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.33%
NEXA 24-hour price change
5.86T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NEXA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEXA price information.

NEXA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NEXA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000004281+0.33%
30 Days$ +0.0000002746+26.73%
60 Days$ +0.000000195+17.62%
90 Days$ -0.0000000883-6.36%
NEXA Price Change Today

Today, NEXA recorded a change of $ +0.000000004281 (+0.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NEXA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000002746 (+26.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NEXA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEXA saw a change of $ +0.000000195 (+17.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NEXA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000883 (-6.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NEXA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NEXA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000012852
$ 0.0000012852$ 0.0000012852

$ 0.0000013191
$ 0.0000013191$ 0.0000013191

$ 0.00004489
$ 0.00004489$ 0.00004489

+0.30%

+0.33%

-6.79%

NEXA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.63M
$ 7.63M$ 7.63M

$ 9.95K
$ 9.95K$ 9.95K

5.86T
5.86T 5.86T

What is NEXA (NEXA)

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

NEXA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEXA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXA price prediction page.

NEXA Price History

Tracing NEXA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEXA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXA price history page.

NEXA (NEXA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEXA (NEXA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEXA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NEXA (NEXA)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXA

