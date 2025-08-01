What is NEXA (NEXA)

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

NEXA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEXA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NEXA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NEXA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEXA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEXA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEXA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXA price prediction page.

NEXA Price History

Tracing NEXA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEXA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXA price history page.

NEXA (NEXA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEXA (NEXA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEXA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NEXA (NEXA)

Looking for how to buy NEXA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEXA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEXA to Local Currencies

1 NEXA to VND ₫ 0.034251604 1 NEXA to AUD A$ 0.00000201748 1 NEXA to GBP ￡ 0.0000009762 1 NEXA to EUR € 0.000001132392 1 NEXA to USD $ 0.0000013016 1 NEXA to MYR RM 0.000005544816 1 NEXA to TRY ₺ 0.000052884008 1 NEXA to JPY ¥ 0.00019524 1 NEXA to ARS ARS$ 0.001785456784 1 NEXA to RUB ₽ 0.000105546744 1 NEXA to INR ₹ 0.000113863968 1 NEXA to IDR Rp 0.021337701504 1 NEXA to KRW ₩ 0.0018128034 1 NEXA to PHP ₱ 0.00007555788 1 NEXA to EGP ￡E. 0.000063205696 1 NEXA to BRL R$ 0.00000728896 1 NEXA to CAD C$ 0.000001796208 1 NEXA to BDT ৳ 0.000159029488 1 NEXA to NGN ₦ 0.001993257224 1 NEXA to UAH ₴ 0.000054263704 1 NEXA to VES Bs 0.0001600968 1 NEXA to CLP $ 0.0012651552 1 NEXA to PKR Rs 0.000368717248 1 NEXA to KZT ₸ 0.000707771032 1 NEXA to THB ฿ 0.000042666448 1 NEXA to TWD NT$ 0.000038930856 1 NEXA to AED د.إ 0.000004776872 1 NEXA to CHF Fr 0.000001054296 1 NEXA to HKD HK$ 0.000010204544 1 NEXA to MAD .د.م 0.00001184456 1 NEXA to MXN $ 0.000024561192 1 NEXA to PLN zł 0.000004867984 1 NEXA to RON лв 0.000005779104 1 NEXA to SEK kr 0.000012742664 1 NEXA to BGN лв 0.000002225736 1 NEXA to HUF Ft 0.000455898416 1 NEXA to CZK Kč 0.000028036464 1 NEXA to KWD د.ك 0.0000003982896 1 NEXA to ILS ₪ 0.000004412424

NEXA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXA What is the price of NEXA (NEXA) today? The live price of NEXA (NEXA) is 0.0000013016 USD . What is the market cap of NEXA (NEXA)? The current market cap of NEXA is $ 7.63M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEXA by its real-time market price of 0.0000013016 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEXA (NEXA)? The current circulating supply of NEXA (NEXA) is 5.86T USD . What was the highest price of NEXA (NEXA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NEXA (NEXA) is 0.00004489 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEXA (NEXA)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEXA (NEXA) is $ 9.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!