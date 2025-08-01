What is Nexum (NEXM)

Nexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade.

Nexum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nexum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NEXM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Nexum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nexum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nexum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nexum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEXM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nexum price prediction page.

Nexum Price History

Tracing NEXM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEXM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nexum price history page.

Nexum (NEXM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nexum (NEXM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEXM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nexum (NEXM)

Looking for how to buy Nexum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nexum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEXM to Local Currencies

1 NEXM to VND ₫ 71.234705 1 NEXM to AUD A$ 0.00419585 1 NEXM to GBP ￡ 0.00203025 1 NEXM to EUR € 0.00235509 1 NEXM to USD $ 0.002707 1 NEXM to MYR RM 0.01153182 1 NEXM to TRY ₺ 0.11006662 1 NEXM to JPY ¥ 0.40605 1 NEXM to ARS ARS$ 3.71330018 1 NEXM to RUB ₽ 0.21951063 1 NEXM to INR ₹ 0.23680836 1 NEXM to IDR Rp 44.37704208 1 NEXM to KRW ₩ 3.77017425 1 NEXM to PHP ₱ 0.15743912 1 NEXM to EGP ￡E. 0.13147899 1 NEXM to BRL R$ 0.0151592 1 NEXM to CAD C$ 0.00373566 1 NEXM to BDT ৳ 0.33074126 1 NEXM to NGN ₦ 4.14547273 1 NEXM to UAH ₴ 0.11285483 1 NEXM to VES Bs 0.332961 1 NEXM to CLP $ 2.62579 1 NEXM to PKR Rs 0.76748864 1 NEXM to KZT ₸ 1.47198539 1 NEXM to THB ฿ 0.08865425 1 NEXM to TWD NT$ 0.08096637 1 NEXM to AED د.إ 0.00993469 1 NEXM to CHF Fr 0.00219267 1 NEXM to HKD HK$ 0.02122288 1 NEXM to MAD .د.م 0.02468784 1 NEXM to MXN $ 0.05108109 1 NEXM to PLN zł 0.01012418 1 NEXM to RON лв 0.01201908 1 NEXM to SEK kr 0.02647446 1 NEXM to BGN лв 0.00462897 1 NEXM to HUF Ft 0.94782898 1 NEXM to CZK Kč 0.05822757 1 NEXM to KWD د.ك 0.000828342 1 NEXM to ILS ₪ 0.00917673

Nexum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nexum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nexum What is the price of Nexum (NEXM) today? The live price of Nexum (NEXM) is 0.002707 USD . What is the market cap of Nexum (NEXM)? The current market cap of Nexum is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEXM by its real-time market price of 0.002707 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nexum (NEXM)? The current circulating supply of Nexum (NEXM) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Nexum (NEXM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Nexum (NEXM) is 0.21 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nexum (NEXM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nexum (NEXM) is $ 3.96K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!