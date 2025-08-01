What is Nexo (NEXO)

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.

NEXO to Local Currencies

What is the price of Nexo (NEXO) today? The live price of Nexo (NEXO) is 1.3175 USD . What is the market cap of Nexo (NEXO)? The current market cap of Nexo is $ 851.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEXO by its real-time market price of 1.3175 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nexo (NEXO)? The current circulating supply of Nexo (NEXO) is 646.15M USD . What was the highest price of Nexo (NEXO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Nexo (NEXO) is 1.5845 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nexo (NEXO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nexo (NEXO) is $ 676.17K USD .

