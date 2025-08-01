More About NEXO

Nexo Price(NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) Live Price Chart

NEXO Live Price Data & Information

Nexo (NEXO) is currently trading at 1.3175 USD with a market cap of 851.30M USD. NEXO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nexo Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the NEXO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEXO price information.

NEXO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nexo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.013581-1.02%
30 Days$ +0.1083+8.95%
60 Days$ +0.0961+7.86%
90 Days$ +0.0617+4.91%
Nexo Price Change Today

Today, NEXO recorded a change of $ -0.013581 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nexo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1083 (+8.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nexo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEXO saw a change of $ +0.0961 (+7.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nexo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0617 (+4.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NEXO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nexo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Nexo (NEXO)

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.

Nexo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nexo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEXO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nexo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nexo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nexo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nexo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEXO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nexo price prediction page.

Nexo Price History

Tracing NEXO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEXO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nexo price history page.

Nexo (NEXO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nexo (NEXO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEXO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nexo (NEXO)

Looking for how to buy Nexo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nexo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NEXO to Local Currencies

1 NEXO to VND
34,670.0125
1 NEXO to AUD
A$2.042125
1 NEXO to GBP
0.988125
1 NEXO to EUR
1.146225
1 NEXO to USD
$1.3175
1 NEXO to MYR
RM5.61255
1 NEXO to TRY
53.530025
1 NEXO to JPY
¥197.625
1 NEXO to ARS
ARS$1,807.26745
1 NEXO to RUB
106.836075
1 NEXO to INR
115.2549
1 NEXO to IDR
Rp21,598.3572
1 NEXO to KRW
1,834.948125
1 NEXO to PHP
76.480875
1 NEXO to EGP
￡E.63.9778
1 NEXO to BRL
R$7.378
1 NEXO to CAD
C$1.81815
1 NEXO to BDT
160.97215
1 NEXO to NGN
2,017.606325
1 NEXO to UAH
54.926575
1 NEXO to VES
Bs162.0525
1 NEXO to CLP
$1,280.61
1 NEXO to PKR
Rs373.2214
1 NEXO to KZT
716.416975
1 NEXO to THB
฿43.18765
1 NEXO to TWD
NT$39.406425
1 NEXO to AED
د.إ4.835225
1 NEXO to CHF
Fr1.067175
1 NEXO to HKD
HK$10.3292
1 NEXO to MAD
.د.م11.98925
1 NEXO to MXN
$24.861225
1 NEXO to PLN
4.92745
1 NEXO to RON
лв5.8497
1 NEXO to SEK
kr12.898325
1 NEXO to BGN
лв2.252925
1 NEXO to HUF
Ft461.46755
1 NEXO to CZK
28.37895
1 NEXO to KWD
د.ك0.403155
1 NEXO to ILS
4.466325

Nexo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nexo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nexo Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nexo

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

