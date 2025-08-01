More About NGL

Gold Fever Logo

Gold Fever Price(NGL)

Gold Fever (NGL) Live Price Chart

$0.012
$0.012$0.012
+12.67%1D
USD

NGL Live Price Data & Information

Gold Fever (NGL) is currently trading at 0.012 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. NGL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Gold Fever Key Market Performance:

$ 44.64 USD
24-hour trading volume
+12.67%
Gold Fever 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NGL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NGL price information.

NGL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gold Fever for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0013494+12.67%
30 Days$ +0.00248+26.05%
60 Days$ -0.00269-18.32%
90 Days$ -0.01723-58.95%
Gold Fever Price Change Today

Today, NGL recorded a change of $ +0.0013494 (+12.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gold Fever 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00248 (+26.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gold Fever 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NGL saw a change of $ -0.00269 (-18.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gold Fever 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01723 (-58.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NGL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gold Fever: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01065
$ 0.01065$ 0.01065

$ 0.012
$ 0.012$ 0.012

$ 0.3742
$ 0.3742$ 0.3742

0.00%

+12.67%

+23.32%

NGL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 44.64
$ 44.64$ 44.64

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Gold Fever (NGL)

Gold Fever is a thrilling survival MMORPG, fully owned by players, where they can mine and fight for $NGL in a fully decentralized economy driven by #CommercialNFTs owners. Gold Fever is also the creator of the commercial NFT, a new use case concept for NFTs - in-game businesses. They provide items and services for game players. You own them along with the revenue they generate.

Gold Fever is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Gold Fever investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NGL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Gold Fever on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gold Fever buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Gold Fever Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gold Fever, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NGL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gold Fever price prediction page.

Gold Fever Price History

Tracing NGL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NGL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gold Fever price history page.

Gold Fever (NGL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gold Fever (NGL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NGL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Gold Fever (NGL)

Looking for how to buy Gold Fever? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Gold Fever on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NGL to Local Currencies

1 NGL to VND
315.78
1 NGL to AUD
A$0.0186
1 NGL to GBP
0.009
1 NGL to EUR
0.01044
1 NGL to USD
$0.012
1 NGL to MYR
RM0.05112
1 NGL to TRY
0.48792
1 NGL to JPY
¥1.8
1 NGL to ARS
ARS$16.46088
1 NGL to RUB
0.97308
1 NGL to INR
1.04976
1 NGL to IDR
Rp196.72128
1 NGL to KRW
16.713
1 NGL to PHP
0.69792
1 NGL to EGP
￡E.0.58284
1 NGL to BRL
R$0.0672
1 NGL to CAD
C$0.01656
1 NGL to BDT
1.46616
1 NGL to NGN
18.37668
1 NGL to UAH
0.50028
1 NGL to VES
Bs1.476
1 NGL to CLP
$11.64
1 NGL to PKR
Rs3.40224
1 NGL to KZT
6.52524
1 NGL to THB
฿0.393
1 NGL to TWD
NT$0.35892
1 NGL to AED
د.إ0.04404
1 NGL to CHF
Fr0.00972
1 NGL to HKD
HK$0.09408
1 NGL to MAD
.د.م0.10944
1 NGL to MXN
$0.22644
1 NGL to PLN
0.04488
1 NGL to RON
лв0.05328
1 NGL to SEK
kr0.11736
1 NGL to BGN
лв0.02052
1 NGL to HUF
Ft4.20168
1 NGL to CZK
0.25812
1 NGL to KWD
د.ك0.003672
1 NGL to ILS
0.04068

Gold Fever Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gold Fever, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Gold Fever Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gold Fever

Calculator

Amount

NGL
NGL
USD
USD

1 NGL = 0.012 USD

Trade

NGLUSDT
$0.012
$0.012$0.012
+12.67%

