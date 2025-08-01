What is Nibiru Chain (NIBI)

Nibiru Chain is an emerging Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower both Web2 and Web3 developers. Nibiru offers a robust platform for building innovative applications and services, bridging the gap into blockchain development.

Nibiru Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nibiru Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NIBI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nibiru Chain price prediction page.

Nibiru Chain Price History

Tracing NIBI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NIBI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nibiru Chain price history page.

Nibiru Chain (NIBI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIBI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nibiru Chain (NIBI)

Looking for how to buy Nibiru Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nibiru Chain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NIBI to Local Currencies

1 NIBI to VND ₫ 281.5705 1 NIBI to AUD A$ 0.016585 1 NIBI to GBP ￡ 0.008025 1 NIBI to EUR € 0.009309 1 NIBI to USD $ 0.0107 1 NIBI to MYR RM 0.045582 1 NIBI to TRY ₺ 0.435062 1 NIBI to JPY ¥ 1.605 1 NIBI to ARS ARS$ 14.677618 1 NIBI to RUB ₽ 0.867663 1 NIBI to INR ₹ 0.936036 1 NIBI to IDR Rp 175.409808 1 NIBI to KRW ₩ 14.902425 1 NIBI to PHP ₱ 0.622312 1 NIBI to EGP ￡E. 0.519699 1 NIBI to BRL R$ 0.05992 1 NIBI to CAD C$ 0.014766 1 NIBI to BDT ৳ 1.307326 1 NIBI to NGN ₦ 16.385873 1 NIBI to UAH ₴ 0.446083 1 NIBI to VES Bs 1.3161 1 NIBI to CLP $ 10.379 1 NIBI to PKR Rs 3.033664 1 NIBI to KZT ₸ 5.818339 1 NIBI to THB ฿ 0.350425 1 NIBI to TWD NT$ 0.320037 1 NIBI to AED د.إ 0.039269 1 NIBI to CHF Fr 0.008667 1 NIBI to HKD HK$ 0.083888 1 NIBI to MAD .د.م 0.097584 1 NIBI to MXN $ 0.201909 1 NIBI to PLN zł 0.040018 1 NIBI to RON лв 0.047508 1 NIBI to SEK kr 0.104646 1 NIBI to BGN лв 0.018297 1 NIBI to HUF Ft 3.746498 1 NIBI to CZK Kč 0.230157 1 NIBI to KWD د.ك 0.0032742 1 NIBI to ILS ₪ 0.036273

Nibiru Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nibiru Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nibiru Chain What is the price of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) today? The live price of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) is 0.0107 USD . What is the market cap of Nibiru Chain (NIBI)? The current market cap of Nibiru Chain is $ 7.94M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NIBI by its real-time market price of 0.0107 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nibiru Chain (NIBI)? The current circulating supply of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) is 741.91M USD . What was the highest price of Nibiru Chain (NIBI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) is 0.989 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nibiru Chain (NIBI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) is $ 251.90K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

