Nibiru Chain (NIBI) Information Nibiru Chain is an emerging Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower both Web2 and Web3 developers. Nibiru offers a robust platform for building innovative applications and services, bridging the gap into blockchain development. Official Website: https://www.nibiru.fi Block Explorer: https://nibiru.explorers.guru/

Nibiru Chain (NIBI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nibiru Chain (NIBI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.62M $ 7.62M $ 7.62M Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: $ 742.88M $ 742.88M $ 742.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.39M $ 15.39M $ 15.39M All-Time High: $ 0.989 $ 0.989 $ 0.989 All-Time Low: $ 0.009844229229986024 $ 0.009844229229986024 $ 0.009844229229986024 Current Price: $ 0.01026 $ 0.01026 $ 0.01026 Learn more about Nibiru Chain (NIBI) price

Nibiru Chain (NIBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nibiru Chain (NIBI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIBI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIBI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIBI's tokenomics, explore NIBI token's live price!

