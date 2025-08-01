More About NIGELLA

Nigella Chain (NIGELLA) Live Price Chart

$0.5041
$0.5041$0.5041
+0.63%1D
USD

NIGELLA Live Price Data & Information

Nigella Chain (NIGELLA) is currently trading at 0.5044 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. NIGELLA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nigella Chain Key Market Performance:

$ 141.85K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.63%
Nigella Chain 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

NIGELLA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nigella Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003156+0.63%
30 Days$ -0.0948-15.83%
60 Days$ +0.262+108.08%
90 Days$ +0.1251+32.98%
Nigella Chain Price Change Today

Today, NIGELLA recorded a change of $ +0.003156 (+0.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nigella Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0948 (-15.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nigella Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NIGELLA saw a change of $ +0.262 (+108.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nigella Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1251 (+32.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NIGELLA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nigella Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4839
$ 0.4839$ 0.4839

$ 0.548
$ 0.548$ 0.548

$ 105.001
$ 105.001$ 105.001

+1.59%

+0.63%

+11.00%

NIGELLA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 141.85K
$ 141.85K$ 141.85K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Nigella Chain (NIGELLA)

Nigella Chain is a pioneering initiative that aims to reshape industries by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

NIGELLA to Local Currencies

1 NIGELLA to VND
13,273.286
1 NIGELLA to AUD
A$0.78182
1 NIGELLA to GBP
0.3783
1 NIGELLA to EUR
0.438828
1 NIGELLA to USD
$0.5044
1 NIGELLA to MYR
RM2.148744
1 NIGELLA to TRY
20.493772
1 NIGELLA to JPY
¥75.66
1 NIGELLA to ARS
ARS$691.905656
1 NIGELLA to RUB
40.901796
1 NIGELLA to INR
44.124912
1 NIGELLA to IDR
Rp8,268.851136
1 NIGELLA to KRW
702.5031
1 NIGELLA to PHP
29.28042
1 NIGELLA to EGP
￡E.24.493664
1 NIGELLA to BRL
R$2.82464
1 NIGELLA to CAD
C$0.696072
1 NIGELLA to BDT
61.627592
1 NIGELLA to NGN
772.433116
1 NIGELLA to UAH
21.028436
1 NIGELLA to VES
Bs62.0412
1 NIGELLA to CLP
$490.2768
1 NIGELLA to PKR
Rs142.886432
1 NIGELLA to KZT
274.277588
1 NIGELLA to THB
฿16.534232
1 NIGELLA to TWD
NT$15.086604
1 NIGELLA to AED
د.إ1.851148
1 NIGELLA to CHF
Fr0.408564
1 NIGELLA to HKD
HK$3.954496
1 NIGELLA to MAD
.د.م4.59004
1 NIGELLA to MXN
$9.518028
1 NIGELLA to PLN
1.886456
1 NIGELLA to RON
лв2.239536
1 NIGELLA to SEK
kr4.938076
1 NIGELLA to BGN
лв0.862524
1 NIGELLA to HUF
Ft176.671144
1 NIGELLA to CZK
10.864776
1 NIGELLA to KWD
د.ك0.1543464
1 NIGELLA to ILS
1.709916

Nigella Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nigella Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nigella Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nigella Chain

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
