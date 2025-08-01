More About NKN

New Kind of Network Logo

New Kind of Network Price(NKN)

New Kind of Network (NKN) Live Price Chart

$0.02752
$0.02752
-1.88%
USD

NKN Live Price Data & Information

New Kind of Network (NKN) is currently trading at 0.02752 USD with a market cap of 21.76M USD. NKN to USD price is updated in real-time.

New Kind of Network Key Market Performance:

$ 227.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.88%
New Kind of Network 24-hour price change
790.59M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NKN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NKN price information.

NKN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of New Kind of Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0005273-1.88%
30 Days$ +0.00407+17.35%
60 Days$ -0.00263-8.73%
90 Days$ -0.01077-28.13%
New Kind of Network Price Change Today

Today, NKN recorded a change of $ -0.0005273 (-1.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

New Kind of Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00407 (+17.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

New Kind of Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NKN saw a change of $ -0.00263 (-8.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

New Kind of Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01077 (-28.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NKN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of New Kind of Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02727
$ 0.02727$ 0.02727

$ 0.02889
$ 0.02889$ 0.02889

$ 1.479665
$ 1.479665$ 1.479665

-0.15%

-1.88%

-5.63%

NKN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 21.76M
$ 21.76M$ 21.76M

$ 227.42K
$ 227.42K$ 227.42K

790.59M
790.59M 790.59M

What is New Kind of Network (NKN)

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

New Kind of Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your New Kind of Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NKN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about New Kind of Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your New Kind of Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

New Kind of Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as New Kind of Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NKN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our New Kind of Network price prediction page.

New Kind of Network Price History

Tracing NKN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NKN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our New Kind of Network price history page.

New Kind of Network (NKN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of New Kind of Network (NKN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NKN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy New Kind of Network (NKN)

Looking for how to buy New Kind of Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase New Kind of Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NKN to Local Currencies

1 NKN to VND
724.1888
1 NKN to AUD
A$0.042656
1 NKN to GBP
0.02064
1 NKN to EUR
0.0239424
1 NKN to USD
$0.02752
1 NKN to MYR
RM0.1172352
1 NKN to TRY
1.1181376
1 NKN to JPY
¥4.128
1 NKN to ARS
ARS$37.7502848
1 NKN to RUB
2.2310464
1 NKN to INR
2.4074496
1 NKN to IDR
Rp451.1474688
1 NKN to KRW
38.32848
1 NKN to PHP
1.597536
1 NKN to EGP
￡E.1.3363712
1 NKN to BRL
R$0.154112
1 NKN to CAD
C$0.0379776
1 NKN to BDT
3.3623936
1 NKN to NGN
42.1438528
1 NKN to UAH
1.1473088
1 NKN to VES
Bs3.38496
1 NKN to CLP
$26.74944
1 NKN to PKR
Rs7.7958656
1 NKN to KZT
14.9645504
1 NKN to THB
฿0.9021056
1 NKN to TWD
NT$0.8231232
1 NKN to AED
د.إ0.1009984
1 NKN to CHF
Fr0.0222912
1 NKN to HKD
HK$0.2157568
1 NKN to MAD
.د.م0.250432
1 NKN to MXN
$0.5193024
1 NKN to PLN
0.1029248
1 NKN to RON
лв0.1221888
1 NKN to SEK
kr0.2694208
1 NKN to BGN
лв0.0470592
1 NKN to HUF
Ft9.6391552
1 NKN to CZK
0.5927808
1 NKN to KWD
د.ك0.00842112
1 NKN to ILS
0.0932928

New Kind of Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of New Kind of Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official New Kind of Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About New Kind of Network

