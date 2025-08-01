More About NLS

NLS Price Info

NLS Whitepaper

NLS Official Website

NLS Tokenomics

NLS Price Forecast

NLS History

NLS Buying Guide

NLS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NLS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nolus Protocol Logo

Nolus Protocol Price(NLS)

Nolus Protocol (NLS) Live Price Chart

$0.008437
$0.008437$0.008437
-4.69%1D
USD

NLS Live Price Data & Information

Nolus Protocol (NLS) is currently trading at 0.008437 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. NLS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nolus Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 101.55K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.69%
Nolus Protocol 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NLS price information.

NLS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nolus Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00041517-4.68%
30 Days$ +0.002133+33.83%
60 Days$ +0.001927+29.60%
90 Days$ +0.001653+24.36%
Nolus Protocol Price Change Today

Today, NLS recorded a change of $ -0.00041517 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nolus Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002133 (+33.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nolus Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NLS saw a change of $ +0.001927 (+29.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nolus Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001653 (+24.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NLS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nolus Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008431
$ 0.008431$ 0.008431

$ 0.009647
$ 0.009647$ 0.009647

$ 0.10808
$ 0.10808$ 0.10808

-0.93%

-4.68%

+62.56%

NLS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 101.55K
$ 101.55K$ 101.55K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Nolus Protocol (NLS)

Nolus is an interoperable appchain built using the Cosmos SDK that aims to tackle inefficiencies in CeFi and DeFi money markets.

Nolus Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nolus Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NLS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nolus Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nolus Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nolus Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nolus Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nolus Protocol price prediction page.

Nolus Protocol Price History

Tracing NLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nolus Protocol price history page.

Nolus Protocol (NLS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nolus Protocol (NLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NLS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nolus Protocol (NLS)

Looking for how to buy Nolus Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nolus Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NLS to Local Currencies

1 NLS to VND
222.019655
1 NLS to AUD
A$0.01307735
1 NLS to GBP
0.00632775
1 NLS to EUR
0.00734019
1 NLS to USD
$0.008437
1 NLS to MYR
RM0.03594162
1 NLS to TRY
0.34279531
1 NLS to JPY
¥1.26555
1 NLS to ARS
ARS$11.57337038
1 NLS to RUB
0.68398759
1 NLS to INR
0.73806876
1 NLS to IDR
Rp138.31145328
1 NLS to KRW
11.75063175
1 NLS to PHP
0.48976785
1 NLS to EGP
￡E.0.40970072
1 NLS to BRL
R$0.0472472
1 NLS to CAD
C$0.01164306
1 NLS to BDT
1.03083266
1 NLS to NGN
12.92033743
1 NLS to UAH
0.35173853
1 NLS to VES
Bs1.037751
1 NLS to CLP
$8.200764
1 NLS to PKR
Rs2.39003336
1 NLS to KZT
4.58778749
1 NLS to THB
฿0.27656486
1 NLS to TWD
NT$0.25235067
1 NLS to AED
د.إ0.03096379
1 NLS to CHF
Fr0.00683397
1 NLS to HKD
HK$0.06614608
1 NLS to MAD
.د.م0.0767767
1 NLS to MXN
$0.15920619
1 NLS to PLN
0.03155438
1 NLS to RON
лв0.03746028
1 NLS to SEK
kr0.08259823
1 NLS to BGN
лв0.01442727
1 NLS to HUF
Ft2.95514362
1 NLS to CZK
0.18173298
1 NLS to KWD
د.ك0.002581722
1 NLS to ILS
0.02860143

Nolus Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nolus Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nolus Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nolus Protocol

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NLS
NLS
USD
USD

1 NLS = 0.008437 USD

Trade

NLSUSDT
$0.008437
$0.008437$0.008437
-2.66%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee