What is NexusMind (NMD)

NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software.

NexusMind is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NexusMind investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NMD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NexusMind on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NexusMind buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NexusMind Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NexusMind, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NMD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NexusMind price prediction page.

NexusMind Price History

Tracing NMD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NMD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NexusMind price history page.

NexusMind (NMD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NexusMind (NMD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NMD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NexusMind (NMD)

Looking for how to buy NexusMind? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NexusMind on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NMD to Local Currencies

1 NMD to VND ₫ 342,095 1 NMD to AUD A$ 20.15 1 NMD to GBP ￡ 9.75 1 NMD to EUR € 11.31 1 NMD to USD $ 13 1 NMD to MYR RM 55.38 1 NMD to TRY ₺ 528.58 1 NMD to JPY ¥ 1,950 1 NMD to ARS ARS$ 17,832.62 1 NMD to RUB ₽ 1,054.17 1 NMD to INR ₹ 1,137.24 1 NMD to IDR Rp 213,114.72 1 NMD to KRW ₩ 18,105.75 1 NMD to PHP ₱ 756.08 1 NMD to EGP ￡E. 631.41 1 NMD to BRL R$ 72.8 1 NMD to CAD C$ 17.94 1 NMD to BDT ৳ 1,588.34 1 NMD to NGN ₦ 19,908.07 1 NMD to UAH ₴ 541.97 1 NMD to VES Bs 1,599 1 NMD to CLP $ 12,610 1 NMD to PKR Rs 3,685.76 1 NMD to KZT ₸ 7,069.01 1 NMD to THB ฿ 425.75 1 NMD to TWD NT$ 388.83 1 NMD to AED د.إ 47.71 1 NMD to CHF Fr 10.53 1 NMD to HKD HK$ 101.92 1 NMD to MAD .د.م 118.56 1 NMD to MXN $ 245.31 1 NMD to PLN zł 48.62 1 NMD to RON лв 57.72 1 NMD to SEK kr 127.14 1 NMD to BGN лв 22.23 1 NMD to HUF Ft 4,551.82 1 NMD to CZK Kč 279.63 1 NMD to KWD د.ك 3.978 1 NMD to ILS ₪ 44.07

NexusMind Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NexusMind, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NexusMind What is the price of NexusMind (NMD) today? The live price of NexusMind (NMD) is 13 USD . What is the market cap of NexusMind (NMD)? The current market cap of NexusMind is $ 133.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NMD by its real-time market price of 13 USD . What is the circulating supply of NexusMind (NMD)? The current circulating supply of NexusMind (NMD) is 10.26M USD . What was the highest price of NexusMind (NMD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NexusMind (NMD) is 29.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NexusMind (NMD)? The 24-hour trading volume of NexusMind (NMD) is $ 789.90 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!