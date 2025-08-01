More About NMR

NMR Price Info

NMR Whitepaper

NMR Official Website

NMR Tokenomics

NMR Price Forecast

NMR History

NMR Buying Guide

NMR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NMR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Numeraire Logo

Numeraire Price(NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) Live Price Chart

$8.585
$8.585$8.585
-3.15%1D
USD

NMR Live Price Data & Information

Numeraire (NMR) is currently trading at 8.585 USD with a market cap of 65.52M USD. NMR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Numeraire Key Market Performance:

$ 428.14K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.15%
Numeraire 24-hour price change
7.63M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NMR price information.

NMR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Numeraire for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.27922-3.15%
30 Days$ +1.385+19.23%
60 Days$ +0.026+0.30%
90 Days$ -0.603-6.57%
Numeraire Price Change Today

Today, NMR recorded a change of $ -0.27922 (-3.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Numeraire 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.385 (+19.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Numeraire 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NMR saw a change of $ +0.026 (+0.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Numeraire 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.603 (-6.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NMR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Numeraire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 8.569
$ 8.569$ 8.569

$ 9.163
$ 9.163$ 9.163

$ 96.95
$ 96.95$ 96.95

-0.81%

-3.15%

+0.16%

NMR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 65.52M
$ 65.52M$ 65.52M

$ 428.14K
$ 428.14K$ 428.14K

7.63M
7.63M 7.63M

What is Numeraire (NMR)

Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.

Numeraire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Numeraire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Numeraire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Numeraire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Numeraire Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Numeraire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Numeraire price prediction page.

Numeraire Price History

Tracing NMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Numeraire price history page.

Numeraire (NMR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Numeraire (NMR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NMR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Numeraire (NMR)

Looking for how to buy Numeraire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Numeraire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NMR to Local Currencies

1 NMR to VND
225,914.275
1 NMR to AUD
A$13.30675
1 NMR to GBP
6.43875
1 NMR to EUR
7.46895
1 NMR to USD
$8.585
1 NMR to MYR
RM36.5721
1 NMR to TRY
349.0661
1 NMR to JPY
¥1,287.75
1 NMR to ARS
ARS$11,776.3879
1 NMR to RUB
696.15765
1 NMR to INR
751.0158
1 NMR to IDR
Rp140,737.6824
1 NMR to KRW
11,956.75875
1 NMR to PHP
499.3036
1 NMR to EGP
￡E.416.97345
1 NMR to BRL
R$48.076
1 NMR to CAD
C$11.8473
1 NMR to BDT
1,048.9153
1 NMR to NGN
13,146.98315
1 NMR to UAH
357.90865
1 NMR to VES
Bs1,055.955
1 NMR to CLP
$8,327.45
1 NMR to PKR
Rs2,434.0192
1 NMR to KZT
4,668.26545
1 NMR to THB
฿281.15875
1 NMR to TWD
NT$256.77735
1 NMR to AED
د.إ31.50695
1 NMR to CHF
Fr6.95385
1 NMR to HKD
HK$67.3064
1 NMR to MAD
.د.م78.2952
1 NMR to MXN
$161.99895
1 NMR to PLN
32.1079
1 NMR to RON
лв38.1174
1 NMR to SEK
kr83.9613
1 NMR to BGN
лв14.68035
1 NMR to HUF
Ft3,005.9519
1 NMR to CZK
184.66335
1 NMR to KWD
د.ك2.62701
1 NMR to ILS
29.10315

Numeraire Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Numeraire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Numeraire Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Numeraire

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NMR
NMR
USD
USD

1 NMR = 8.585 USD

Trade

NMRUSDT
$8.585
$8.585$8.585
-3.26%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee