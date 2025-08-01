More About NODL

Nodle Logo

Nodle Price(NODL)

Nodle (NODL) Live Price Chart

$0.0005115
$0.0005115$0.0005115
+5.68%1D
USD

NODL Live Price Data & Information

Nodle (NODL) is currently trading at 0.0005113 USD with a market cap of 2.80M USD. NODL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nodle Key Market Performance:

$ 18.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
+5.68%
Nodle 24-hour price change
5.48B USD
Circulating supply

NODL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nodle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000027492+5.68%
30 Days$ +0.0003747+274.30%
60 Days$ +0.0001794+54.05%
90 Days$ +0.0000412+8.76%
Nodle Price Change Today

Today, NODL recorded a change of $ +0.000027492 (+5.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nodle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0003747 (+274.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nodle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NODL saw a change of $ +0.0001794 (+54.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nodle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000412 (+8.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NODL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nodle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0004649
$ 0.0004649$ 0.0004649

$ 0.000549
$ 0.000549$ 0.000549

$ 0.0477
$ 0.0477$ 0.0477

+1.58%

+5.68%

-16.12%

NODL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.80M
$ 2.80M$ 2.80M

$ 18.42K
$ 18.42K$ 18.42K

5.48B
5.48B 5.48B

What is Nodle (NODL)

Nodle Cash (NODL) is the native token of the Nodle Network, with a maximum supply of 21 billion. It is a utility and governance token distributed every 6 seconds to the Nodle Network participants.

Nodle Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nodle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NODL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nodle price prediction page.

Nodle Price History

Tracing NODL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NODL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nodle price history page.

Nodle (NODL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nodle (NODL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NODL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nodle (NODL)

NODL to Local Currencies

1 NODL to VND
13.4548595
1 NODL to AUD
A$0.000792515
1 NODL to GBP
0.000383475
1 NODL to EUR
0.000444831
1 NODL to USD
$0.0005113
1 NODL to MYR
RM0.002178138
1 NODL to TRY
0.020789458
1 NODL to JPY
¥0.076695
1 NODL to ARS
ARS$0.701370662
1 NODL to RUB
0.041451091
1 NODL to INR
0.044728524
1 NODL to IDR
Rp8.381965872
1 NODL to KRW
0.712113075
1 NODL to PHP
0.029778112
1 NODL to EGP
￡E.0.024828728
1 NODL to BRL
R$0.00286328
1 NODL to CAD
C$0.000705594
1 NODL to BDT
0.062470634
1 NODL to NGN
0.782999707
1 NODL to UAH
0.021316097
1 NODL to VES
Bs0.0628899
1 NODL to CLP
$0.4969836
1 NODL to PKR
Rs0.144963776
1 NODL to KZT
0.278029601
1 NODL to THB
฿0.016750188
1 NODL to TWD
NT$0.015292983
1 NODL to AED
د.إ0.001876471
1 NODL to CHF
Fr0.000414153
1 NODL to HKD
HK$0.004008592
1 NODL to MAD
.د.م0.004663056
1 NODL to MXN
$0.009648231
1 NODL to PLN
0.001912262
1 NODL to RON
лв0.002270172
1 NODL to SEK
kr0.005005627
1 NODL to BGN
лв0.000874323
1 NODL to HUF
Ft0.179087938
1 NODL to CZK
0.011013402
1 NODL to KWD
د.ك0.0001564578
1 NODL to ILS
0.001733307

Nodle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nodle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nodle Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nodle

Disclaimer

