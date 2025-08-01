What is NOI Exchange (NOI)

NOI exchange is creating the world's first cryptocurrency and RWA (Real World Assets) exchange with a multilingual, physical call center that will handle both service and sales. This is a tremendous value for people 50+ who expect such support, which no other exchange currently offers.

NOI Exchange is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NOI Exchange investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



NOI to Local Currencies

1 NOI to VND ₫ 0.7710295 1 NOI to AUD A$ 0.000045415 1 NOI to GBP ￡ 0.000021975 1 NOI to EUR € 0.000025491 1 NOI to USD $ 0.0000293 1 NOI to MYR RM 0.000124818 1 NOI to TRY ₺ 0.001191338 1 NOI to JPY ¥ 0.004395 1 NOI to ARS ARS$ 0.040191982 1 NOI to RUB ₽ 0.002375937 1 NOI to INR ₹ 0.002563164 1 NOI to IDR Rp 0.480327792 1 NOI to KRW ₩ 0.040807575 1 NOI to PHP ₱ 0.001704088 1 NOI to EGP ￡E. 0.001423101 1 NOI to BRL R$ 0.00016408 1 NOI to CAD C$ 0.000040434 1 NOI to BDT ৳ 0.003579874 1 NOI to NGN ₦ 0.044869727 1 NOI to UAH ₴ 0.001221517 1 NOI to VES Bs 0.0036039 1 NOI to CLP $ 0.028421 1 NOI to PKR Rs 0.008307136 1 NOI to KZT ₸ 0.015932461 1 NOI to THB ฿ 0.000959575 1 NOI to TWD NT$ 0.000876363 1 NOI to AED د.إ 0.000107531 1 NOI to CHF Fr 0.000023733 1 NOI to HKD HK$ 0.000229712 1 NOI to MAD .د.م 0.000267216 1 NOI to MXN $ 0.000552891 1 NOI to PLN zł 0.000109582 1 NOI to RON лв 0.000130092 1 NOI to SEK kr 0.000286554 1 NOI to BGN лв 0.000050103 1 NOI to HUF Ft 0.010259102 1 NOI to CZK Kč 0.000630243 1 NOI to KWD د.ك 0.0000089658 1 NOI to ILS ₪ 0.000099327

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NOI Exchange What is the price of NOI Exchange (NOI) today? The live price of NOI Exchange (NOI) is 0.0000293 USD . What is the market cap of NOI Exchange (NOI)? The current market cap of NOI Exchange is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NOI by its real-time market price of 0.0000293 USD . What is the circulating supply of NOI Exchange (NOI)? The current circulating supply of NOI Exchange (NOI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of NOI Exchange (NOI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NOI Exchange (NOI) is 0.0064 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NOI Exchange (NOI)? The 24-hour trading volume of NOI Exchange (NOI) is $ 126.25 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

