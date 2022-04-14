Blast Royale (NOOB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blast Royale (NOOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blast Royale (NOOB) Information Blast Royale is a mobile Battle Royale game for the web3 generation! We're going to onboard the next billion players onto the blockchain through FUN! By owning NOOBs, we are all going to become PROs. Official Website: https://www.blastroyale.com/ Whitepaper: https://fundimension.gitbook.io/blast-royale/tokenomics/introducing-usdnoob Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x06561dC5CEdCc012a4EA68609b17d41499622E4c Buy NOOB Now!

Blast Royale (NOOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blast Royale (NOOB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 512.00M $ 512.00M $ 512.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.43K $ 43.43K $ 43.43K All-Time High: $ 0.13998 $ 0.13998 $ 0.13998 All-Time Low: $ 0.000075066939996167 $ 0.000075066939996167 $ 0.000075066939996167 Current Price: $ 0.00008483 $ 0.00008483 $ 0.00008483 Learn more about Blast Royale (NOOB) price

Blast Royale (NOOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blast Royale (NOOB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOOB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOOB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOOB's tokenomics, explore NOOB token's live price!

