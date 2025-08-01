More About NOS

NOS Price Info

NOS Whitepaper

NOS Official Website

NOS Tokenomics

NOS Price Forecast

NOS History

NOS Buying Guide

NOS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NOS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nosana Logo

Nosana Price(NOS)

Nosana (NOS) Live Price Chart

$0.54213
$0.54213$0.54213
-1.56%1D
USD

NOS Live Price Data & Information

Nosana (NOS) is currently trading at 0.54213 USD with a market cap of 26.13M USD. NOS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nosana Key Market Performance:

$ 86.63K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.56%
Nosana 24-hour price change
48.20M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NOS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOS price information.

NOS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nosana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0085913-1.55%
30 Days$ -0.00304-0.56%
60 Days$ -0.09942-15.50%
90 Days$ -0.34724-39.05%
Nosana Price Change Today

Today, NOS recorded a change of $ -0.0085913 (-1.55%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nosana 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00304 (-0.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nosana 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NOS saw a change of $ -0.09942 (-15.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nosana 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.34724 (-39.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NOS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nosana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.53721
$ 0.53721$ 0.53721

$ 0.56762
$ 0.56762$ 0.56762

$ 7.9474
$ 7.9474$ 7.9474

-0.05%

-1.55%

-11.76%

NOS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.13M
$ 26.13M$ 26.13M

$ 86.63K
$ 86.63K$ 86.63K

48.20M
48.20M 48.20M

What is Nosana (NOS)

The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects.

Nosana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nosana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NOS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nosana on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nosana buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nosana Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nosana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nosana price prediction page.

Nosana Price History

Tracing NOS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nosana price history page.

Nosana (NOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nosana (NOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nosana (NOS)

Looking for how to buy Nosana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nosana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NOS to Local Currencies

1 NOS to VND
14,266.15095
1 NOS to AUD
A$0.8403015
1 NOS to GBP
0.4065975
1 NOS to EUR
0.4716531
1 NOS to USD
$0.54213
1 NOS to MYR
RM2.3094738
1 NOS to TRY
22.0430058
1 NOS to JPY
¥81.3195
1 NOS to ARS
ARS$743.6614062
1 NOS to RUB
43.9504791
1 NOS to INR
47.4255324
1 NOS to IDR
Rp8,887.3756272
1 NOS to KRW
755.0515575
1 NOS to PHP
31.5736512
1 NOS to EGP
￡E.26.3258328
1 NOS to BRL
R$3.035928
1 NOS to CAD
C$0.7481394
1 NOS to BDT
66.2374434
1 NOS to NGN
830.2124607
1 NOS to UAH
22.6013997
1 NOS to VES
Bs66.68199
1 NOS to CLP
$526.95036
1 NOS to PKR
Rs153.7046976
1 NOS to KZT
294.7940301
1 NOS to THB
฿17.7601788
1 NOS to TWD
NT$16.2151083
1 NOS to AED
د.إ1.9896171
1 NOS to CHF
Fr0.4391253
1 NOS to HKD
HK$4.2502992
1 NOS to MAD
.د.م4.9442256
1 NOS to MXN
$10.2299931
1 NOS to PLN
2.0275662
1 NOS to RON
лв2.4070572
1 NOS to SEK
kr5.3074527
1 NOS to BGN
лв0.9270423
1 NOS to HUF
Ft189.8864538
1 NOS to CZK
11.6774802
1 NOS to KWD
د.ك0.16589178
1 NOS to ILS
1.8378207

Nosana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nosana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nosana Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nosana

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NOS
NOS
USD
USD

1 NOS = 0.54213 USD

Trade

NOSUSDT
$0.54213
$0.54213$0.54213
-2.04%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee