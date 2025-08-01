What is Notcoin (NOT)

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

Notcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Notcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Notcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Notcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Notcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Notcoin price prediction page.

Notcoin Price History

Tracing NOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Notcoin price history page.

Notcoin (NOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Notcoin (NOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Notcoin (NOT)

Looking for how to buy Notcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Notcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NOT to Local Currencies

Notcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Notcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Notcoin What is the price of Notcoin (NOT) today? The live price of Notcoin (NOT) is 0.002075 USD . What is the market cap of Notcoin (NOT)? The current market cap of Notcoin is $ 206.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NOT by its real-time market price of 0.002075 USD . What is the circulating supply of Notcoin (NOT)? The current circulating supply of Notcoin (NOT) is 99.43B USD . What was the highest price of Notcoin (NOT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Notcoin (NOT) is 0.02986 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Notcoin (NOT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Notcoin (NOT) is $ 5.15M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

