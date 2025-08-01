More About NOVA

NOVA Price Info

NOVA Whitepaper

NOVA Official Website

NOVA Tokenomics

NOVA Price Forecast

NOVA History

NOVA Buying Guide

NOVA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NOVA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NovaTrade Logo

NovaTrade Price(NOVA)

NovaTrade (NOVA) Live Price Chart

$0.07905
$0.07905$0.07905
-3.90%1D
USD

NOVA Live Price Data & Information

NovaTrade (NOVA) is currently trading at 0.07905 USD with a market cap of -- USD. NOVA to USD price is updated in real-time.

NovaTrade Key Market Performance:

$ 336.17K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.90%
NovaTrade 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NOVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOVA price information.

NOVA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NovaTrade for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0032081-3.90%
30 Days$ -0.5477-87.39%
60 Days$ -1.55334-95.16%
90 Days$ -0.84095-91.41%
NovaTrade Price Change Today

Today, NOVA recorded a change of $ -0.0032081 (-3.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NovaTrade 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.5477 (-87.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NovaTrade 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NOVA saw a change of $ -1.55334 (-95.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NovaTrade 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.84095 (-91.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NOVA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NovaTrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.05354
$ 0.05354$ 0.05354

$ 0.08623
$ 0.08623$ 0.08623

$ 6.26303
$ 6.26303$ 6.26303

-3.95%

-3.90%

+19.60%

NOVA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 336.17K
$ 336.17K$ 336.17K

--
----

What is NovaTrade (NOVA)

Nova Trade delivers fast, low-cost spot and contract trading with a seamless CEX-like experience on a decentralized Layer 2 network. High liquidity, user-friendliness, and multi-chain compatibility ensure smooth and efficient trading.

NovaTrade is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NovaTrade investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NOVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NovaTrade on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NovaTrade buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NovaTrade Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NovaTrade, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NovaTrade price prediction page.

NovaTrade Price History

Tracing NOVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NovaTrade price history page.

NovaTrade (NOVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NovaTrade (NOVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NovaTrade (NOVA)

Looking for how to buy NovaTrade? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NovaTrade on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NOVA to Local Currencies

1 NOVA to VND
2,080.20075
1 NOVA to AUD
A$0.1225275
1 NOVA to GBP
0.0592875
1 NOVA to EUR
0.0687735
1 NOVA to USD
$0.07905
1 NOVA to MYR
RM0.336753
1 NOVA to TRY
3.214173
1 NOVA to JPY
¥11.8575
1 NOVA to ARS
ARS$108.436047
1 NOVA to RUB
6.410955
1 NOVA to INR
6.915294
1 NOVA to IDR
Rp1,295.901432
1 NOVA to KRW
110.0968875
1 NOVA to PHP
4.603872
1 NOVA to EGP
￡E.3.838668
1 NOVA to BRL
R$0.44268
1 NOVA to CAD
C$0.109089
1 NOVA to BDT
9.658329
1 NOVA to NGN
121.0563795
1 NOVA to UAH
3.2955945
1 NOVA to VES
Bs9.72315
1 NOVA to CLP
$76.8366
1 NOVA to PKR
Rs22.412256
1 NOVA to KZT
42.9850185
1 NOVA to THB
฿2.589678
1 NOVA to TWD
NT$2.3643855
1 NOVA to AED
د.إ0.2901135
1 NOVA to CHF
Fr0.0640305
1 NOVA to HKD
HK$0.619752
1 NOVA to MAD
.د.م0.720936
1 NOVA to MXN
$1.492464
1 NOVA to PLN
0.295647
1 NOVA to RON
лв0.350982
1 NOVA to SEK
kr0.7738995
1 NOVA to BGN
лв0.1351755
1 NOVA to HUF
Ft27.688053
1 NOVA to CZK
1.702737
1 NOVA to KWD
د.ك0.0241893
1 NOVA to ILS
0.2679795

NovaTrade Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NovaTrade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NovaTrade Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NovaTrade

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NOVA
NOVA
USD
USD

1 NOVA = 0.07905 USD

Trade

NOVAUSDT
$0.07905
$0.07905$0.07905
+35.03%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee