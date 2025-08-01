More About NRG

Energi (NRG) Live Price Chart

$0.03645
$0.03645$0.03645
-0.16%1D
USD

NRG Live Price Data & Information

Energi (NRG) is currently trading at 0.03644 USD with a market cap of 3.61M USD. NRG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Energi Key Market Performance:

$ 52.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.16%
Energi 24-hour price change
99.10M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NRG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRG price information.

NRG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Energi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000584-0.16%
30 Days$ -0.00564-13.41%
60 Days$ +0.00633+21.02%
90 Days$ +0.00593+19.43%
Energi Price Change Today

Today, NRG recorded a change of $ -0.0000584 (-0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Energi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00564 (-13.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Energi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NRG saw a change of $ +0.00633 (+21.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Energi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00593 (+19.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NRG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Energi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03596
$ 0.03596$ 0.03596

$ 0.03758
$ 0.03758$ 0.03758

$ 0.42
$ 0.42$ 0.42

-0.33%

-0.16%

+0.71%

NRG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.61M
$ 3.61M$ 3.61M

$ 52.07K
$ 52.07K$ 52.07K

99.10M
99.10M 99.10M

What is Energi (NRG)

Energi has an advanced governance DAO allowing asset protection and asset recovery, with no successful theft for 3 years. We are focused on providing DeFi and NFT infrastructure

Energi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Energi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

NRG to Local Currencies

1 NRG to VND
958.9186
1 NRG to AUD
A$0.056482
1 NRG to GBP
0.02733
1 NRG to EUR
0.0317028
1 NRG to USD
$0.03644
1 NRG to MYR
RM0.1552344
1 NRG to TRY
1.4816504
1 NRG to JPY
¥5.466
1 NRG to ARS
ARS$49.9862056
1 NRG to RUB
2.955284
1 NRG to INR
3.1877712
1 NRG to IDR
Rp597.3769536
1 NRG to KRW
50.75181
1 NRG to PHP
2.1222656
1 NRG to EGP
￡E.1.7695264
1 NRG to BRL
R$0.204064
1 NRG to CAD
C$0.0502872
1 NRG to BDT
4.4522392
1 NRG to NGN
55.8038516
1 NRG to UAH
1.5191836
1 NRG to VES
Bs4.48212
1 NRG to CLP
$35.41968
1 NRG to PKR
Rs10.3314688
1 NRG to KZT
19.8149788
1 NRG to THB
฿1.1937744
1 NRG to TWD
NT$1.0899204
1 NRG to AED
د.إ0.1337348
1 NRG to CHF
Fr0.0295164
1 NRG to HKD
HK$0.2856896
1 NRG to MAD
.د.م0.3323328
1 NRG to MXN
$0.6879872
1 NRG to PLN
0.1362856
1 NRG to RON
лв0.1617936
1 NRG to SEK
kr0.3578408
1 NRG to BGN
лв0.0623124
1 NRG to HUF
Ft12.7678472
1 NRG to CZK
0.7845532
1 NRG to KWD
د.ك0.01115064
1 NRG to ILS
0.1235316

Energi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Energi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Energi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Energi

