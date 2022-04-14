Neuron (NRN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neuron (NRN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neuron (NRN) Information ArenaX Labs Inc. (“ArenaX”) builds NRN Agents, a platform that powers AI agent integration in innovative gaming experiences in virtual games and physical robots. The tech stack combines data aggregation, model training, and model inspection capabilities across imitation learning and reinforcement learning. By combining the limitless variability of games with the physics constraints of robotics, AI agents trained in these environments won’t just master games; they’ll reason, adapt, and ultimately solve real-world challenges. ArenaX positions NRN Agents as a perfect testbed to tackle the challenge of achieving AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). The NRN Agents ecosystem is powered by the Neuron token $NRN. Official Website: https://nrnagents.ai Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.nrnagents.ai/ Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xdadeca1167fe47499e53Eb50F261103630974905 Buy NRN Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.06M
All-Time High: $ 0.29968
All-Time Low: $ 0.022358277431527393
Current Price: $ 0.03606

Neuron (NRN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neuron (NRN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NRN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NRN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NRN's tokenomics, explore NRN token's live price!

