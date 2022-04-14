Ninja Squad Token (NST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ninja Squad Token (NST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ninja Squad Token (NST) Information Key to Web3 Analytics, Education, News & Trader Ecosystem. Official Website: https://ninjatraders.io/ Whitepaper: https://ninja-squad.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/G7iK3prSzAA4vzcJWvsLUEsdCqzR7PnMzJV61vSdFSNW Buy NST Now!

Ninja Squad Token (NST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ninja Squad Token (NST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.57M $ 29.57M $ 29.57M All-Time High: $ 8.8 $ 8.8 $ 8.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.07183488544969323 $ 0.07183488544969323 $ 0.07183488544969323 Current Price: $ 2.957 $ 2.957 $ 2.957 Learn more about Ninja Squad Token (NST) price

Ninja Squad Token (NST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ninja Squad Token (NST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NST's tokenomics, explore NST token's live price!

How to Buy NST Interested in adding Ninja Squad Token (NST) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NST, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NST on MEXC now!

Ninja Squad Token (NST) Price History Analyzing the price history of NST helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NST Price History now!

NST Price Prediction Want to know where NST might be heading? Our NST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NST token's Price Prediction now!

