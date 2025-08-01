What is NuNet (NTX)

NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad.

NuNet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NuNet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NTX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NuNet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NuNet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NuNet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NuNet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NTX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NuNet price prediction page.

NuNet Price History

Tracing NTX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NTX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NuNet price history page.

NuNet (NTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NuNet (NTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NTX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NuNet (NTX)

Looking for how to buy NuNet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NuNet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NTX to Local Currencies

1 NTX to VND ₫ 371.83095 1 NTX to AUD A$ 0.0219015 1 NTX to GBP ￡ 0.0105975 1 NTX to EUR € 0.0122931 1 NTX to USD $ 0.01413 1 NTX to MYR RM 0.0601938 1 NTX to TRY ₺ 0.5745258 1 NTX to JPY ¥ 2.1195 1 NTX to ARS ARS$ 19.3826862 1 NTX to RUB ₽ 1.145943 1 NTX to INR ₹ 1.2360924 1 NTX to IDR Rp 231.6393072 1 NTX to KRW ₩ 19.6795575 1 NTX to PHP ₱ 0.8229312 1 NTX to EGP ￡E. 0.6861528 1 NTX to BRL R$ 0.079128 1 NTX to CAD C$ 0.0194994 1 NTX to BDT ৳ 1.7264034 1 NTX to NGN ₦ 21.6385407 1 NTX to UAH ₴ 0.5890797 1 NTX to VES Bs 1.73799 1 NTX to CLP $ 13.73436 1 NTX to PKR Rs 4.0061376 1 NTX to KZT ₸ 7.6834701 1 NTX to THB ฿ 0.4628988 1 NTX to TWD NT$ 0.4226283 1 NTX to AED د.إ 0.0518571 1 NTX to CHF Fr 0.0114453 1 NTX to HKD HK$ 0.1107792 1 NTX to MAD .د.م 0.1288656 1 NTX to MXN $ 0.2667744 1 NTX to PLN zł 0.0528462 1 NTX to RON лв 0.0627372 1 NTX to SEK kr 0.1387566 1 NTX to BGN лв 0.0241623 1 NTX to HUF Ft 4.9508694 1 NTX to CZK Kč 0.3042189 1 NTX to KWD د.ك 0.00432378 1 NTX to ILS ₪ 0.0479007

NuNet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NuNet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NuNet What is the price of NuNet (NTX) today? The live price of NuNet (NTX) is 0.01413 USD . What is the market cap of NuNet (NTX)? The current market cap of NuNet is $ 7.12M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NTX by its real-time market price of 0.01413 USD . What is the circulating supply of NuNet (NTX)? The current circulating supply of NuNet (NTX) is 504.08M USD . What was the highest price of NuNet (NTX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NuNet (NTX) is 0.17988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NuNet (NTX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NuNet (NTX) is $ 12.21K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!