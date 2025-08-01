More About NUB

NUB Price Info

NUB Official Website

NUB Tokenomics

NUB Price Forecast

NUB History

NUB Buying Guide

NUB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NUB Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

nubcat Logo

nubcat Price(NUB)

nubcat (NUB) Live Price Chart

$0.01894
$0.01894$0.01894
-0.62%1D
USD

NUB Live Price Data & Information

nubcat (NUB) is currently trading at 0.01894 USD with a market cap of 17.99M USD. NUB to USD price is updated in real-time.

nubcat Key Market Performance:

$ 14.55K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.62%
nubcat 24-hour price change
950.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NUB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUB price information.

NUB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of nubcat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001182-0.62%
30 Days$ +0.01247+192.73%
60 Days$ +0.01515+399.73%
90 Days$ +0.01204+174.49%
nubcat Price Change Today

Today, NUB recorded a change of $ -0.0001182 (-0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

nubcat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01247 (+192.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

nubcat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NUB saw a change of $ +0.01515 (+399.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

nubcat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01204 (+174.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NUB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of nubcat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01833
$ 0.01833$ 0.01833

$ 0.022
$ 0.022$ 0.022

$ 0.1295
$ 0.1295$ 0.1295

+0.15%

-0.62%

+10.30%

NUB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 17.99M
$ 17.99M$ 17.99M

$ 14.55K
$ 14.55K$ 14.55K

950.00M
950.00M 950.00M

What is nubcat (NUB)

silly nub drawing silly things & being silly.

nubcat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your nubcat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NUB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about nubcat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your nubcat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

nubcat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as nubcat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NUB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our nubcat price prediction page.

nubcat Price History

Tracing NUB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NUB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our nubcat price history page.

nubcat (NUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of nubcat (NUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NUB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy nubcat (NUB)

Looking for how to buy nubcat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase nubcat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NUB to Local Currencies

1 NUB to VND
498.4061
1 NUB to AUD
A$0.029357
1 NUB to GBP
0.014205
1 NUB to EUR
0.0164778
1 NUB to USD
$0.01894
1 NUB to MYR
RM0.0806844
1 NUB to TRY
0.7701004
1 NUB to JPY
¥2.841
1 NUB to ARS
ARS$25.9807556
1 NUB to RUB
1.5358446
1 NUB to INR
1.6568712
1 NUB to IDR
Rp310.4917536
1 NUB to KRW
26.378685
1 NUB to PHP
1.1015504
1 NUB to EGP
￡E.0.9199158
1 NUB to BRL
R$0.106064
1 NUB to CAD
C$0.0261372
1 NUB to BDT
2.3140892
1 NUB to NGN
29.0045266
1 NUB to UAH
0.7896086
1 NUB to VES
Bs2.32962
1 NUB to CLP
$18.3718
1 NUB to PKR
Rs5.3698688
1 NUB to KZT
10.2990038
1 NUB to THB
฿0.620285
1 NUB to TWD
NT$0.5664954
1 NUB to AED
د.إ0.0695098
1 NUB to CHF
Fr0.0153414
1 NUB to HKD
HK$0.1484896
1 NUB to MAD
.د.م0.1727328
1 NUB to MXN
$0.3573978
1 NUB to PLN
0.0708356
1 NUB to RON
лв0.0840936
1 NUB to SEK
kr0.1852332
1 NUB to BGN
лв0.0323874
1 NUB to HUF
Ft6.6316516
1 NUB to CZK
0.4073994
1 NUB to KWD
د.ك0.00579564
1 NUB to ILS
0.0642066

nubcat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of nubcat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official nubcat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About nubcat

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NUB
NUB
USD
USD

1 NUB = 0.01894 USD

Trade

NUBUSDT
$0.01894
$0.01894$0.01894
+3.32%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee