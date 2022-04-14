Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Numbers Protocol (NUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Numbers Protocol (NUM) Information The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos. Official Website: https://www.numbersprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.numbersprotocol.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xeceb87cf00dcbf2d4e2880223743ff087a995ad9 Buy NUM Now!

Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Numbers Protocol (NUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.68M $ 13.68M $ 13.68M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 815.51M $ 815.51M $ 815.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.78M $ 16.78M $ 16.78M All-Time High: $ 1.365 $ 1.365 $ 1.365 All-Time Low: $ 0.016198756484153563 $ 0.016198756484153563 $ 0.016198756484153563 Current Price: $ 0.01678 $ 0.01678 $ 0.01678 Learn more about Numbers Protocol (NUM) price

Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Numbers Protocol (NUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NUM's tokenomics, explore NUM token's live price!

