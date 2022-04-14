Nura Labs (NURA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nura Labs (NURA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nura Labs (NURA) Information Nura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption. Official Website: https://nura.gg/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x926759A8EaEcFADb5D8bdC7A9C7B193C5085F507

Nura Labs (NURA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nura Labs (NURA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.56M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 8.05B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.93M All-Time High: $ 0.002523 All-Time Low: $ 0.000150556125754321 Current Price: $ 0.0001933

Nura Labs (NURA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nura Labs (NURA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NURA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NURA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NURA's tokenomics, explore NURA token's live price!

