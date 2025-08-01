What is NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. NVDAx tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp (the underlying). NVDAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NVIDIA xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NVIDIA xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NVDAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NVIDIA xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NVIDIA xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NVIDIA xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NVDAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price prediction page.

NVIDIA xStock Price History

Tracing NVDAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NVDAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NVIDIA xStock price history page.

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVDAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

Looking for how to buy NVIDIA xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NVIDIA xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVDAX to Local Currencies

NVIDIA xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NVIDIA xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NVIDIA xStock What is the price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) today? The live price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 177.73 USD . What is the market cap of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The current market cap of NVIDIA xStock is $ 1.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NVDAX by its real-time market price of 177.73 USD . What is the circulating supply of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The current circulating supply of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 7.66K USD . What was the highest price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is 186.35 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) is $ 61.93K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

