NvirWorld Logo

NvirWorld Price(NVIR)

NvirWorld (NVIR) Live Price Chart

$0.000233
$0.000233$0.000233
-0.85%1D
USD

NVIR Live Price Data & Information

NvirWorld (NVIR) is currently trading at 0.000233 USD with a market cap of 245.24K USD. NVIR to USD price is updated in real-time.

NvirWorld Key Market Performance:

$ 49.35K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.85%
NvirWorld 24-hour price change
1.05B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NVIR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NVIR price information.

NVIR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NvirWorld for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000002-0.85%
30 Days$ -0.000084-26.50%
60 Days$ -0.000088-27.42%
90 Days$ -0.000145-38.36%
NvirWorld Price Change Today

Today, NVIR recorded a change of $ -0.000002 (-0.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NvirWorld 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000084 (-26.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NvirWorld 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NVIR saw a change of $ -0.000088 (-27.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NvirWorld 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000145 (-38.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NVIR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NvirWorld: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000233
$ 0.000233$ 0.000233

$ 0.000274
$ 0.000274$ 0.000274

$ 0.13
$ 0.13$ 0.13

0.00%

-0.85%

-7.91%

NVIR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 245.24K
$ 245.24K$ 245.24K

$ 49.35K
$ 49.35K$ 49.35K

1.05B
1.05B 1.05B

What is NvirWorld (NVIR)

Complete blockchain company with DAPP, NFT, DeFi, leading up to next gen mainnet incorporating patent CBDC technology.

NvirWorld is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NvirWorld investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NVIR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NvirWorld on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NvirWorld buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NvirWorld Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NvirWorld, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NVIR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NvirWorld price prediction page.

NvirWorld Price History

Tracing NVIR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NVIR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NvirWorld price history page.

NvirWorld (NVIR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NvirWorld (NVIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVIR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NvirWorld (NVIR)

Looking for how to buy NvirWorld? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NvirWorld on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVIR to Local Currencies

1 NVIR to VND
6.131395
1 NVIR to AUD
A$0.00036115
1 NVIR to GBP
0.00017475
1 NVIR to EUR
0.00020271
1 NVIR to USD
$0.000233
1 NVIR to MYR
RM0.00099258
1 NVIR to TRY
0.00947378
1 NVIR to JPY
¥0.03495
1 NVIR to ARS
ARS$0.31961542
1 NVIR to RUB
0.0188963
1 NVIR to INR
0.02038284
1 NVIR to IDR
Rp3.81967152
1 NVIR to KRW
0.32451075
1 NVIR to PHP
0.01356992
1 NVIR to EGP
￡E.0.01131448
1 NVIR to BRL
R$0.0013048
1 NVIR to CAD
C$0.00032154
1 NVIR to BDT
0.02846794
1 NVIR to NGN
0.35681387
1 NVIR to UAH
0.00971377
1 NVIR to VES
Bs0.028659
1 NVIR to CLP
$0.226476
1 NVIR to PKR
Rs0.06606016
1 NVIR to KZT
0.12669841
1 NVIR to THB
฿0.00763308
1 NVIR to TWD
NT$0.00696903
1 NVIR to AED
د.إ0.00085511
1 NVIR to CHF
Fr0.00018873
1 NVIR to HKD
HK$0.00182672
1 NVIR to MAD
.د.م0.00212496
1 NVIR to MXN
$0.00439904
1 NVIR to PLN
0.00087142
1 NVIR to RON
лв0.00103452
1 NVIR to SEK
kr0.00228806
1 NVIR to BGN
лв0.00039843
1 NVIR to HUF
Ft0.08163854
1 NVIR to CZK
0.00501649
1 NVIR to KWD
د.ك0.000071298
1 NVIR to ILS
0.00078987

NvirWorld Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NvirWorld, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NvirWorld Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NvirWorld

