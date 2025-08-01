What is Nodewaves (NWS)

Nodewaves Nodes are the individual computers spread across the globe that support the Nodewaves Ecosystem. When you purchase a Node license, you can download and run a node on your personal Mac or Windows computer which will open up opportunities to receive rewards, exclusive NFTs, and will help the Nodewaves Ecosystem grow.

Nodewaves is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.











Nodewaves Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nodewaves, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NWS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nodewaves price prediction page.

Nodewaves Price History

Tracing NWS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NWS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nodewaves price history page.

Nodewaves (NWS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nodewaves (NWS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NWS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nodewaves (NWS)

Looking for how to buy Nodewaves? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nodewaves on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NWS to Local Currencies

1 NWS to VND ₫ 35.498935 1 NWS to AUD A$ 0.00209095 1 NWS to GBP ￡ 0.00101175 1 NWS to EUR € 0.00117363 1 NWS to USD $ 0.001349 1 NWS to MYR RM 0.00574674 1 NWS to TRY ₺ 0.05485034 1 NWS to JPY ¥ 0.20235 1 NWS to ARS ARS$ 1.85047726 1 NWS to RUB ₽ 0.1094039 1 NWS to INR ₹ 0.11801052 1 NWS to IDR Rp 22.11475056 1 NWS to KRW ₩ 1.87881975 1 NWS to PHP ₱ 0.07856576 1 NWS to EGP ￡E. 0.06550744 1 NWS to BRL R$ 0.0075544 1 NWS to CAD C$ 0.00186162 1 NWS to BDT ৳ 0.16482082 1 NWS to NGN ₦ 2.06584511 1 NWS to UAH ₴ 0.05623981 1 NWS to VES Bs 0.165927 1 NWS to CLP $ 1.311228 1 NWS to PKR Rs 0.38246848 1 NWS to KZT ₸ 0.73354573 1 NWS to THB ฿ 0.04419324 1 NWS to TWD NT$ 0.04034859 1 NWS to AED د.إ 0.00495083 1 NWS to CHF Fr 0.00109269 1 NWS to HKD HK$ 0.01057616 1 NWS to MAD .د.م 0.01230288 1 NWS to MXN $ 0.02546912 1 NWS to PLN zł 0.00504526 1 NWS to RON лв 0.00598956 1 NWS to SEK kr 0.01324718 1 NWS to BGN лв 0.00230679 1 NWS to HUF Ft 0.47266262 1 NWS to CZK Kč 0.02904397 1 NWS to KWD د.ك 0.000412794 1 NWS to ILS ₪ 0.00457311

Nodewaves Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nodewaves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nodewaves What is the price of Nodewaves (NWS) today? The live price of Nodewaves (NWS) is 0.001349 USD . What is the market cap of Nodewaves (NWS)? The current market cap of Nodewaves is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NWS by its real-time market price of 0.001349 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nodewaves (NWS)? The current circulating supply of Nodewaves (NWS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Nodewaves (NWS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Nodewaves (NWS) is 0.004719 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nodewaves (NWS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nodewaves (NWS) is $ 44.55K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

