NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

What is the price of NEXPACE (NXPC) today? The live price of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 0.921 USD . What is the market cap of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The current market cap of NEXPACE is $ 175.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NXPC by its real-time market price of 0.921 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The current circulating supply of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 190.09M USD . What was the highest price of NEXPACE (NXPC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of NEXPACE (NXPC) is 3.8563 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEXPACE (NXPC)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEXPACE (NXPC) is $ 788.03K USD .

