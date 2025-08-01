More About NXPC

NEXPACE Logo

NEXPACE Price(NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) Live Price Chart

$0.9207
$0.9207$0.9207
-1.02%1D
USD

NXPC Live Price Data & Information

NEXPACE (NXPC) is currently trading at 0.921 USD with a market cap of 175.07M USD. NXPC to USD price is updated in real-time.

NEXPACE Key Market Performance:

$ 788.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.02%
NEXPACE 24-hour price change
190.09M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the NXPC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NXPC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NEXPACE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009488-1.02%
30 Days$ +0.0262+2.92%
60 Days$ -0.46-33.31%
90 Days$ +0.821+821.00%
NEXPACE Price Change Today

Today, NXPC recorded a change of $ -0.009488 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NEXPACE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0262 (+2.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NEXPACE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NXPC saw a change of $ -0.46 (-33.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NEXPACE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.821 (+821.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NXPC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NEXPACE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9183
$ 0.9183$ 0.9183

$ 0.9592
$ 0.9592$ 0.9592

$ 3.8563
$ 3.8563$ 3.8563

+0.14%

-1.02%

-19.39%

NXPC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 175.07M
$ 175.07M$ 175.07M

$ 788.03K
$ 788.03K$ 788.03K

190.09M
190.09M 190.09M

What is NEXPACE (NXPC)

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NEXPACE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEXPACE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NXPC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NEXPACE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEXPACE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEXPACE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXPACE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NXPC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXPACE price prediction page.

NEXPACE Price History

Tracing NXPC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NXPC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXPACE price history page.

NEXPACE (NXPC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NEXPACE (NXPC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NXPC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NEXPACE (NXPC)

Looking for how to buy NEXPACE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

NXPC to Local Currencies

1 NXPC to VND
24,236.115
1 NXPC to AUD
A$1.42755
1 NXPC to GBP
0.69075
1 NXPC to EUR
0.80127
1 NXPC to USD
$0.921
1 NXPC to MYR
RM3.92346
1 NXPC to TRY
37.44786
1 NXPC to JPY
¥138.15
1 NXPC to ARS
ARS$1,263.37254
1 NXPC to RUB
74.6931
1 NXPC to INR
80.56908
1 NXPC to IDR
Rp15,098.35824
1 NXPC to KRW
1,282.72275
1 NXPC to PHP
53.63904
1 NXPC to EGP
￡E.44.72376
1 NXPC to BRL
R$5.1576
1 NXPC to CAD
C$1.27098
1 NXPC to BDT
112.52778
1 NXPC to NGN
1,410.41019
1 NXPC to UAH
38.39649
1 NXPC to VES
Bs113.283
1 NXPC to CLP
$895.212
1 NXPC to PKR
Rs261.12192
1 NXPC to KZT
500.81217
1 NXPC to THB
฿30.17196
1 NXPC to TWD
NT$27.54711
1 NXPC to AED
د.إ3.38007
1 NXPC to CHF
Fr0.74601
1 NXPC to HKD
HK$7.22064
1 NXPC to MAD
.د.م8.39952
1 NXPC to MXN
$17.38848
1 NXPC to PLN
3.44454
1 NXPC to RON
лв4.08924
1 NXPC to SEK
kr9.04422
1 NXPC to BGN
лв1.57491
1 NXPC to HUF
Ft322.69998
1 NXPC to CZK
19.82913
1 NXPC to KWD
د.ك0.281826
1 NXPC to ILS
3.12219

NEXPACE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXPACE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEXPACE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXPACE

