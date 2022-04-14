AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Information Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners. Official Website: https://www.nexera.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nexera.network Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x644192291cc835a93d6330b24ea5f5fedd0eef9e Buy NXRA Now!

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.69M $ 9.69M $ 9.69M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.05B $ 1.05B $ 1.05B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.50M $ 18.50M $ 18.50M All-Time High: $ 0.29999 $ 0.29999 $ 0.29999 All-Time Low: $ 0.007350268823197849 $ 0.007350268823197849 $ 0.007350268823197849 Current Price: $ 0.00925 $ 0.00925 $ 0.00925 Learn more about AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) price

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NXRA's tokenomics, explore NXRA token's live price!

