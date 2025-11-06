ExchangeDEX+
The live NXT Protocol price today is 0.0031 USD. Track real-time NXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NXT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NXT

NXT Price Info

What is NXT

NXT Whitepaper

NXT Official Website

NXT Tokenomics

NXT Price Forecast

NXT History

NXT Buying Guide

NXT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NXT Protocol Logo

NXT Protocol Price(NXT)

1 NXT to USD Live Price:

$0.0031
$0.0031$0.0031
-43.63%1D
USD
NXT Protocol (NXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:38:46 (UTC+8)

NXT Protocol (NXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003
$ 0.003$ 0.003
24H Low
$ 0.0107
$ 0.0107$ 0.0107
24H High

$ 0.003
$ 0.003$ 0.003

$ 0.0107
$ 0.0107$ 0.0107

--
----

--
----

-3.13%

-43.63%

-93.80%

-93.80%

NXT Protocol (NXT) real-time price is $ 0.0031. Over the past 24 hours, NXT traded between a low of $ 0.003 and a high of $ 0.0107, showing active market volatility. NXT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, NXT has changed by -3.13% over the past hour, -43.63% over 24 hours, and -93.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NXT Protocol (NXT) Market Information

--
----

$ 775.68K
$ 775.68K$ 775.68K

$ 310.00K
$ 310.00K$ 310.00K

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of NXT Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 775.68K. The circulating supply of NXT is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 310.00K.

NXT Protocol (NXT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NXT Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002399-43.63%
30 Days$ -0.0469-93.80%
60 Days$ -0.0469-93.80%
90 Days$ -0.0469-93.80%
NXT Protocol Price Change Today

Today, NXT recorded a change of $ -0.002399 (-43.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NXT Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0469 (-93.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NXT Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NXT saw a change of $ -0.0469 (-93.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NXT Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0469 (-93.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NXT Protocol (NXT)?

Check out the NXT Protocol Price History page now.

What is NXT Protocol (NXT)

NXT Protocol is an open, permission-aware framework that allows real-world assets to be represented, exchanged, and managed on public blockchains. By combining established legal practices with decentralised infrastructure, NXT aims to make traditional value move with the same ease as digital tokens—all while preserving the high standards expected in regulated markets.

NXT Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NXT Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NXT Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NXT Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NXT Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NXT Protocol (NXT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NXT Protocol (NXT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NXT Protocol.

Check the NXT Protocol price prediction now!

NXT Protocol (NXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NXT Protocol (NXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NXT Protocol (NXT)

Looking for how to buy NXT Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NXT Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NXT to Local Currencies

1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to VND
81.5765
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AUD
A$0.004743
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to GBP
0.002356
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to EUR
0.002666
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to USD
$0.0031
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MYR
RM0.012958
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TRY
0.130541
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to JPY
¥0.4743
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ARS
ARS$4.499247
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to RUB
0.251534
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to INR
0.274722
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to IDR
Rp51.666646
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PHP
0.182404
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to EGP
￡E.0.146692
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BRL
R$0.016554
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to CAD
C$0.00434
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BDT
0.378231
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to NGN
4.460404
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to COP
$11.877371
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ZAR
R.0.053816
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to UAH
0.130386
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TZS
T.Sh.7.6167
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to VES
Bs0.6913
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to CLP
$2.9202
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PKR
Rs0.876184
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to KZT
1.630693
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to THB
฿0.100223
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TWD
NT$0.095759
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AED
د.إ0.011377
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to CHF
Fr0.00248
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to HKD
HK$0.024087
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AMD
֏1.18544
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MAD
.د.م0.028861
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MXN
$0.057598
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SAR
ريال0.011625
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ETB
Br0.475819
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to KES
KSh0.400396
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to JOD
د.أ0.0021979
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PLN
0.011439
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to RON
лв0.013671
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SEK
kr0.029543
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BGN
лв0.005239
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to HUF
Ft1.039895
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to CZK
0.065503
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to KWD
د.ك0.0009517
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ILS
0.010075
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BOB
Bs0.02139
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AZN
0.00527
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TJS
SM0.028582
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to GEL
0.008401
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AOA
Kz2.82844
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BHD
.د.ب0.0011656
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BMD
$0.0031
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to DKK
kr0.020088
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to HNL
L0.081468
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MUR
0.1426
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to NAD
$0.053847
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to NOK
kr0.031496
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to NZD
$0.005456
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PAB
B/.0.0031
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PGK
K0.013237
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to QAR
ر.ق0.011284
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to RSD
дин.0.315363
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to UZS
soʻm36.904756
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ALL
L0.259997
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ANG
ƒ0.005549
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to AWG
ƒ0.00558
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BBD
$0.0062
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BAM
KM0.005239
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BIF
Fr9.1419
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BND
$0.00403
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BSD
$0.0031
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to JMD
$0.497085
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to KHR
12.449786
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to KMF
Fr1.3206
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to LAK
67.391303
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to LKR
රු0.945097
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MDL
L0.053041
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MGA
Ar13.96395
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MOP
P0.0248
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MVR
0.04774
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MWK
MK5.37261
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to MZN
MT0.198245
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to NPR
रु0.43927
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to PYG
21.9852
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to RWF
Fr4.5043
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SBD
$0.025482
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SCR
0.042594
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SRD
$0.119505
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SVC
$0.027094
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to SZL
L0.053785
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TMT
m0.01085
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TND
د.ت0.0091729
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to TTD
$0.020987
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to UGX
Sh10.8376
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to XAF
Fr1.7639
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to XCD
$0.00837
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to XOF
Fr1.7639
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to XPF
Fr0.3193
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BWP
P0.041695
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to BZD
$0.006231
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to CVE
$0.296608
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to DJF
Fr0.5518
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to DOP
$0.199392
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to DZD
د.ج0.40517
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to FJD
$0.007068
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to GNF
Fr26.9545
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to GTQ
Q0.023746
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to GYD
$0.648396
1 NXT Protocol(NXT) to ISK
kr0.3937

NXT Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NXT Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NXT Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NXT Protocol

How much is NXT Protocol (NXT) worth today?
The live NXT price in USD is 0.0031 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NXT to USD price?
The current price of NXT to USD is $ 0.0031. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NXT Protocol?
The market cap for NXT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NXT?
The circulating supply of NXT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NXT?
NXT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NXT?
NXT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of NXT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NXT is $ 775.68K USD.
Will NXT go higher this year?
NXT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NXT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:38:46 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

