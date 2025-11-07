NXT Protocol is an open, permission-aware framework that allows real-world assets to be represented, exchanged, and managed on public blockchains. By combining established legal practices with decentralised infrastructure, NXT aims to make traditional value move with the same ease as digital tokens—all while preserving the high standards expected in regulated markets.

NXT Protocol is an open, permission-aware framework that allows real-world assets to be represented, exchanged, and managed on public blockchains. By combining established legal practices with decentralised infrastructure, NXT aims to make traditional value move with the same ease as digital tokens—all while preserving the high standards expected in regulated markets.