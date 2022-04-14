NYM (NYM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NYM (NYM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NYM (NYM) Information NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes. Official Website: https://nym.com/ Whitepaper: https://nym.com/nym-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x525A8F6F3Ba4752868cde25164382BfbaE3990e1 Buy NYM Now!

NYM (NYM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NYM (NYM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.80M $ 37.80M $ 37.80M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 814.22M $ 814.22M $ 814.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.42M $ 46.42M $ 46.42M All-Time High: $ 3.2638 $ 3.2638 $ 3.2638 All-Time Low: $ 0.03966313782793887 $ 0.03966313782793887 $ 0.03966313782793887 Current Price: $ 0.04642 $ 0.04642 $ 0.04642 Learn more about NYM (NYM) price

NYM (NYM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NYM (NYM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NYM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NYM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NYM's tokenomics, explore NYM token's live price!

NYM (NYM) Price History Analyzing the price history of NYM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NYM Price History now!

