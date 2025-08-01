More About OAS

Oasys Token Logo

Oasys Token Price(OAS)

Oasys Token (OAS) Live Price Chart

$0.01203
$0.01203$0.01203
-3.83%1D
USD

OAS Live Price Data & Information

Oasys Token (OAS) is currently trading at 0.01203 USD with a market cap of 55.44M USD. OAS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Oasys Token Key Market Performance:

$ 31.15K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.83%
Oasys Token 24-hour price change
4.61B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OAS price information.

OAS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Oasys Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004791-3.83%
30 Days$ +0.00166+16.00%
60 Days$ -0.00116-8.80%
90 Days$ -0.00327-21.38%
Oasys Token Price Change Today

Today, OAS recorded a change of $ -0.0004791 (-3.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Oasys Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00166 (+16.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Oasys Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OAS saw a change of $ -0.00116 (-8.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Oasys Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00327 (-21.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OAS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Oasys Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01198
$ 0.01198$ 0.01198

$ 0.01516
$ 0.01516$ 0.01516

$ 0.33079
$ 0.33079$ 0.33079

-1.64%

-3.83%

-4.76%

OAS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 55.44M
$ 55.44M$ 55.44M

$ 31.15K
$ 31.15K$ 31.15K

4.61B
4.61B 4.61B

What is Oasys Token (OAS)

Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain.

Oasys Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oasys Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OAS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oasys Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oasys Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oasys Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oasys Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OAS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oasys Token price prediction page.

Oasys Token Price History

Tracing OAS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OAS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oasys Token price history page.

Oasys Token (OAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Oasys Token (OAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OAS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Oasys Token (OAS)

Looking for how to buy Oasys Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oasys Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OAS to Local Currencies

1 OAS to VND
316.56945
1 OAS to AUD
A$0.0186465
1 OAS to GBP
0.0090225
1 OAS to EUR
0.0104661
1 OAS to USD
$0.01203
1 OAS to MYR
RM0.0512478
1 OAS to TRY
0.4891398
1 OAS to JPY
¥1.8045
1 OAS to ARS
ARS$16.5020322
1 OAS to RUB
0.9755127
1 OAS to INR
1.0523844
1 OAS to IDR
Rp197.2130832
1 OAS to KRW
16.7547825
1 OAS to PHP
0.6996648
1 OAS to EGP
￡E.0.5842971
1 OAS to BRL
R$0.067368
1 OAS to CAD
C$0.0166014
1 OAS to BDT
1.4698254
1 OAS to NGN
18.4226217
1 OAS to UAH
0.5015307
1 OAS to VES
Bs1.47969
1 OAS to CLP
$11.6691
1 OAS to PKR
Rs3.4107456
1 OAS to KZT
6.5415531
1 OAS to THB
฿0.3939825
1 OAS to TWD
NT$0.3598173
1 OAS to AED
د.إ0.0441501
1 OAS to CHF
Fr0.0097443
1 OAS to HKD
HK$0.0943152
1 OAS to MAD
.د.م0.1097136
1 OAS to MXN
$0.2270061
1 OAS to PLN
0.0449922
1 OAS to RON
лв0.0534132
1 OAS to SEK
kr0.1176534
1 OAS to BGN
лв0.0205713
1 OAS to HUF
Ft4.2121842
1 OAS to CZK
0.2587653
1 OAS to KWD
د.ك0.00368118
1 OAS to ILS
0.0407817

Oasys Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oasys Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Oasys Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oasys Token

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

