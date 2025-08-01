More About OBI

OBI Price Info

OBI Whitepaper

OBI Official Website

OBI Tokenomics

OBI Price Forecast

OBI History

OBI Buying Guide

OBI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OBI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ORBOFI Logo

ORBOFI Price(OBI)

ORBOFI (OBI) Live Price Chart

$0.000756
$0.000756$0.000756
-0.65%1D
USD

OBI Live Price Data & Information

ORBOFI (OBI) is currently trading at 0.000756 USD with a market cap of 846.10K USD. OBI to USD price is updated in real-time.

ORBOFI Key Market Performance:

$ 12.86K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.65%
ORBOFI 24-hour price change
1.12B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OBI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OBI price information.

OBI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ORBOFI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000004946-0.65%
30 Days$ -0.000129-14.58%
60 Days$ -0.000376-33.22%
90 Days$ -0.000934-55.27%
ORBOFI Price Change Today

Today, OBI recorded a change of $ -0.000004946 (-0.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ORBOFI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000129 (-14.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ORBOFI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OBI saw a change of $ -0.000376 (-33.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ORBOFI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000934 (-55.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OBI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ORBOFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000719
$ 0.000719$ 0.000719

$ 0.0008175
$ 0.0008175$ 0.0008175

$ 0.1055
$ 0.1055$ 0.1055

+0.93%

-0.65%

-19.37%

OBI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 846.10K
$ 846.10K$ 846.10K

$ 12.86K
$ 12.86K$ 12.86K

1.12B
1.12B 1.12B

What is ORBOFI (OBI)

Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

ORBOFI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORBOFI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OBI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ORBOFI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORBOFI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORBOFI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORBOFI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORBOFI price prediction page.

ORBOFI Price History

Tracing OBI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORBOFI price history page.

ORBOFI (OBI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORBOFI (OBI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ORBOFI (OBI)

Looking for how to buy ORBOFI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORBOFI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBI to Local Currencies

1 OBI to VND
19.89414
1 OBI to AUD
A$0.0011718
1 OBI to GBP
0.000567
1 OBI to EUR
0.00065772
1 OBI to USD
$0.000756
1 OBI to MYR
RM0.00322056
1 OBI to TRY
0.03073896
1 OBI to JPY
¥0.1134
1 OBI to ARS
ARS$1.03703544
1 OBI to RUB
0.0613116
1 OBI to INR
0.06613488
1 OBI to IDR
Rp12.39344064
1 OBI to KRW
1.052919
1 OBI to PHP
0.04402944
1 OBI to EGP
￡E.0.03671136
1 OBI to BRL
R$0.0042336
1 OBI to CAD
C$0.00104328
1 OBI to BDT
0.09236808
1 OBI to NGN
1.15773084
1 OBI to UAH
0.03151764
1 OBI to VES
Bs0.092988
1 OBI to CLP
$0.734832
1 OBI to PKR
Rs0.21434112
1 OBI to KZT
0.41109012
1 OBI to THB
฿0.02476656
1 OBI to TWD
NT$0.02261196
1 OBI to AED
د.إ0.00277452
1 OBI to CHF
Fr0.00061236
1 OBI to HKD
HK$0.00592704
1 OBI to MAD
.د.م0.00689472
1 OBI to MXN
$0.01427328
1 OBI to PLN
0.00282744
1 OBI to RON
лв0.00335664
1 OBI to SEK
kr0.00742392
1 OBI to BGN
лв0.00129276
1 OBI to HUF
Ft0.26488728
1 OBI to CZK
0.01627668
1 OBI to KWD
د.ك0.000231336
1 OBI to ILS
0.00256284

ORBOFI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORBOFI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ORBOFI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORBOFI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

OBI
OBI
USD
USD

1 OBI = 0.000756 USD

Trade

OBIUSDT
$0.000756
$0.000756$0.000756
-0.66%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee