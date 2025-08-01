What is ORBOFI (OBI)

Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

ORBOFI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORBOFI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OBI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ORBOFI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORBOFI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORBOFI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORBOFI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORBOFI price prediction page.

ORBOFI Price History

Tracing OBI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORBOFI price history page.

ORBOFI (OBI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORBOFI (OBI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ORBOFI (OBI)

Looking for how to buy ORBOFI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORBOFI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBI to Local Currencies

1 OBI to VND ₫ 19.89414 1 OBI to AUD A$ 0.0011718 1 OBI to GBP ￡ 0.000567 1 OBI to EUR € 0.00065772 1 OBI to USD $ 0.000756 1 OBI to MYR RM 0.00322056 1 OBI to TRY ₺ 0.03073896 1 OBI to JPY ¥ 0.1134 1 OBI to ARS ARS$ 1.03703544 1 OBI to RUB ₽ 0.0613116 1 OBI to INR ₹ 0.06613488 1 OBI to IDR Rp 12.39344064 1 OBI to KRW ₩ 1.052919 1 OBI to PHP ₱ 0.04402944 1 OBI to EGP ￡E. 0.03671136 1 OBI to BRL R$ 0.0042336 1 OBI to CAD C$ 0.00104328 1 OBI to BDT ৳ 0.09236808 1 OBI to NGN ₦ 1.15773084 1 OBI to UAH ₴ 0.03151764 1 OBI to VES Bs 0.092988 1 OBI to CLP $ 0.734832 1 OBI to PKR Rs 0.21434112 1 OBI to KZT ₸ 0.41109012 1 OBI to THB ฿ 0.02476656 1 OBI to TWD NT$ 0.02261196 1 OBI to AED د.إ 0.00277452 1 OBI to CHF Fr 0.00061236 1 OBI to HKD HK$ 0.00592704 1 OBI to MAD .د.م 0.00689472 1 OBI to MXN $ 0.01427328 1 OBI to PLN zł 0.00282744 1 OBI to RON лв 0.00335664 1 OBI to SEK kr 0.00742392 1 OBI to BGN лв 0.00129276 1 OBI to HUF Ft 0.26488728 1 OBI to CZK Kč 0.01627668 1 OBI to KWD د.ك 0.000231336 1 OBI to ILS ₪ 0.00256284

ORBOFI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORBOFI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORBOFI What is the price of ORBOFI (OBI) today? The live price of ORBOFI (OBI) is 0.000756 USD . What is the market cap of ORBOFI (OBI)? The current market cap of ORBOFI is $ 846.10K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OBI by its real-time market price of 0.000756 USD . What is the circulating supply of ORBOFI (OBI)? The current circulating supply of ORBOFI (OBI) is 1.12B USD . What was the highest price of ORBOFI (OBI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ORBOFI (OBI) is 0.1055 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ORBOFI (OBI)? The 24-hour trading volume of ORBOFI (OBI) is $ 12.86K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

