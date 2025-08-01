More About OBICOIN

Obi Real Estate Logo

Obi Real Estate Price(OBICOIN)

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Live Price Chart

OBICOIN Live Price Data & Information

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is currently trading at 0.01181 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OBICOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Obi Real Estate Key Market Performance:

$ 113.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.08%
Obi Real Estate 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OBICOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OBICOIN price information.

OBICOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Obi Real Estate for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000095-0.08%
30 Days$ +0.00101+9.35%
60 Days$ -0.00494-29.50%
90 Days$ -0.009-43.25%
Obi Real Estate Price Change Today

Today, OBICOIN recorded a change of $ -0.0000095 (-0.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Obi Real Estate 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00101 (+9.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Obi Real Estate 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OBICOIN saw a change of $ -0.00494 (-29.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Obi Real Estate 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.009 (-43.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OBICOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Obi Real Estate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

OBICOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)

OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

Obi Real Estate is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Obi Real Estate investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OBICOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Obi Real Estate on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Obi Real Estate buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Obi Real Estate Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Obi Real Estate, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBICOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Obi Real Estate price prediction page.

Obi Real Estate Price History

Tracing OBICOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBICOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Obi Real Estate price history page.

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBICOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)

Looking for how to buy Obi Real Estate? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Obi Real Estate on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBICOIN to Local Currencies

1 OBICOIN to VND
310.78015
1 OBICOIN to AUD
A$0.0183055
1 OBICOIN to GBP
0.0088575
1 OBICOIN to EUR
0.0102747
1 OBICOIN to USD
$0.01181
1 OBICOIN to MYR
RM0.0503106
1 OBICOIN to TRY
0.4801946
1 OBICOIN to JPY
¥1.7715
1 OBICOIN to ARS
ARS$16.2002494
1 OBICOIN to RUB
0.957791
1 OBICOIN to INR
1.0331388
1 OBICOIN to IDR
Rp193.6065264
1 OBICOIN to KRW
16.4483775
1 OBICOIN to PHP
0.6878144
1 OBICOIN to EGP
￡E.0.5734936
1 OBICOIN to BRL
R$0.066136
1 OBICOIN to CAD
C$0.0162978
1 OBICOIN to BDT
1.4429458
1 OBICOIN to NGN
18.0857159
1 OBICOIN to UAH
0.4923589
1 OBICOIN to VES
Bs1.45263
1 OBICOIN to CLP
$11.47932
1 OBICOIN to PKR
Rs3.3483712
1 OBICOIN to KZT
6.4219237
1 OBICOIN to THB
฿0.3868956
1 OBICOIN to TWD
NT$0.3532371
1 OBICOIN to AED
د.إ0.0433427
1 OBICOIN to CHF
Fr0.0095661
1 OBICOIN to HKD
HK$0.0925904
1 OBICOIN to MAD
.د.م0.1077072
1 OBICOIN to MXN
$0.2229728
1 OBICOIN to PLN
0.0441694
1 OBICOIN to RON
лв0.0524364
1 OBICOIN to SEK
kr0.1159742
1 OBICOIN to BGN
лв0.0201951
1 OBICOIN to HUF
Ft4.1379878
1 OBICOIN to CZK
0.2542693
1 OBICOIN to KWD
د.ك0.00361386
1 OBICOIN to ILS
0.0400359

Obi Real Estate Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Obi Real Estate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Obi Real Estate Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Obi Real Estate

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

