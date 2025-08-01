What is Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)

OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

Obi Real Estate is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



OBICOIN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Obi Real Estate What is the price of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) today? The live price of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is 0.01181 USD . What is the market cap of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)? The current market cap of Obi Real Estate is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OBICOIN by its real-time market price of 0.01181 USD . What is the circulating supply of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)? The current circulating supply of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is 0.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is $ 113.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

