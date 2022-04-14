Obol (OBOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Obol (OBOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Obol (OBOL) Information Obol exists to distribute, decentralize, and democratize the digital infrastructure of the future — starting with Ethereum, and expanding to all of Web3. As the foundation for Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure networks, the Obol Collective is home to the world’s largest decentralized operator ecosystem. Today, over 800 operators globally decentralized operators run Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) to secure more than $1B on mainnet. Obol DVs deliver better performance, fewer risks, and greater rewards than traditional validators — empowering anyone to run high-performance, slashing-resistant validators. Official Website: https://obol.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x0B010000b7624eb9B3DfBC279673C76E9D29D5F7 Buy OBOL Now!

Obol (OBOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 11.27M
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 98.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.07M
All-Time High: $ 0.4895
All-Time Low: $ 0.09086281099675668
Current Price: $ 0.11413

Obol (OBOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Obol (OBOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBOL's tokenomics, explore OBOL token's live price!

