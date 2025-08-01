More About OBORTECH

OBORTECH Logo

OBORTECH Price(OBORTECH)

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Live Price Chart

-1.85%1D
USD

OBORTECH Live Price Data & Information

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is currently trading at 0.00689 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. OBORTECH to USD price is updated in real-time.

OBORTECH Key Market Performance:

$ 3.18K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.85%
OBORTECH 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OBORTECH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OBORTECH price information.

OBORTECH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OBORTECH for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001299-1.84%
30 Days$ +0.00286+70.96%
60 Days$ -0.00011-1.58%
90 Days$ +0.00135+24.36%
OBORTECH Price Change Today

Today, OBORTECH recorded a change of $ -0.0001299 (-1.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OBORTECH 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00286 (+70.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OBORTECH 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OBORTECH saw a change of $ -0.00011 (-1.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OBORTECH 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00135 (+24.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OBORTECH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OBORTECH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+4.07%

-1.84%

+9.19%

OBORTECH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

OBORTECH is a decentralized and democratic digital ecosystem pioneering DePIN in the supply chain industry via decentralized data control. It is an all-in-one simple solution to enable a digitized and traceable supply chain for RWA field. OBORTECH has 12 awards from multinational organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PwC, World Bank, MIT Accelerator & Poland Prize, Fruit Logistica, Berlin Partner, etc.

OBORTECH is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OBORTECH investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OBORTECH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OBORTECH on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OBORTECH buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OBORTECH Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OBORTECH, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBORTECH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OBORTECH price prediction page.

OBORTECH Price History

Tracing OBORTECH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBORTECH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OBORTECH price history page.

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBORTECH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OBORTECH (OBORTECH)

Looking for how to buy OBORTECH? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OBORTECH on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBORTECH to Local Currencies

1 OBORTECH to VND
181.31035
1 OBORTECH to AUD
A$0.0106795
1 OBORTECH to GBP
0.0051675
1 OBORTECH to EUR
0.0059943
1 OBORTECH to USD
$0.00689
1 OBORTECH to MYR
RM0.0293514
1 OBORTECH to TRY
0.2801474
1 OBORTECH to JPY
¥1.0335
1 OBORTECH to ARS
ARS$9.4512886
1 OBORTECH to RUB
0.558779
1 OBORTECH to INR
0.6027372
1 OBORTECH to IDR
Rp112.9508016
1 OBORTECH to KRW
9.5960475
1 OBORTECH to PHP
0.4012736
1 OBORTECH to EGP
￡E.0.3345784
1 OBORTECH to BRL
R$0.038584
1 OBORTECH to CAD
C$0.0095082
1 OBORTECH to BDT
0.8418202
1 OBORTECH to NGN
10.5512771
1 OBORTECH to UAH
0.2872441
1 OBORTECH to VES
Bs0.84747
1 OBORTECH to CLP
$6.69708
1 OBORTECH to PKR
Rs1.9534528
1 OBORTECH to KZT
3.7465753
1 OBORTECH to THB
฿0.2257164
1 OBORTECH to TWD
NT$0.2060799
1 OBORTECH to AED
د.إ0.0252863
1 OBORTECH to CHF
Fr0.0055809
1 OBORTECH to HKD
HK$0.0540176
1 OBORTECH to MAD
.د.م0.0628368
1 OBORTECH to MXN
$0.1300832
1 OBORTECH to PLN
0.0257686
1 OBORTECH to RON
лв0.0305916
1 OBORTECH to SEK
kr0.0676598
1 OBORTECH to BGN
лв0.0117819
1 OBORTECH to HUF
Ft2.4141182
1 OBORTECH to CZK
0.1483417
1 OBORTECH to KWD
د.ك0.00210834
1 OBORTECH to ILS
0.0233571

OBORTECH Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OBORTECH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OBORTECH Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OBORTECH

