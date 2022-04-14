OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OBORTECH (OBORTECH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Information OBORTECH is a decentralized and democratic digital ecosystem pioneering DePIN in the supply chain industry via decentralized data control. It is an all-in-one simple solution to enable a digitized and traceable supply chain for RWA field. OBORTECH has 12 awards from multinational organizations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, PwC, World Bank, MIT Accelerator & Poland Prize, Fruit Logistica, Berlin Partner, etc. Official Website: https://www.obortech.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a9vax2925irEnR5yUVx8ZAGo84ISLEre/view Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xf83759099dc88f75fc83de854c41e0d9e83ada9b Buy OBORTECH Now!

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OBORTECH (OBORTECH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.92M $ 1.92M $ 1.92M All-Time High: $ 0.047 $ 0.047 $ 0.047 All-Time Low: $ 0.000417428457116764 $ 0.000417428457116764 $ 0.000417428457116764 Current Price: $ 0.00639 $ 0.00639 $ 0.00639 Learn more about OBORTECH (OBORTECH) price

OBORTECH (OBORTECH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OBORTECH (OBORTECH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBORTECH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBORTECH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBORTECH's tokenomics, explore OBORTECH token's live price!

