Orbiter Finance Logo

Orbiter Finance Price(OBT)

Orbiter Finance (OBT) Live Price Chart

$0.006494$0.006494
-0.23%1D
USD

OBT Live Price Data & Information

Orbiter Finance (OBT) is currently trading at 0.006494 USD with a market cap of 28.57M USD. OBT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Orbiter Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 1.08M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.23%
Orbiter Finance 24-hour price change
4.40B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the OBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OBT price information.

OBT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Orbiter Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001497-0.22%
30 Days$ -0.000096-1.46%
60 Days$ -0.00237-26.74%
90 Days$ -0.005757-47.00%
Orbiter Finance Price Change Today

Today, OBT recorded a change of $ -0.00001497 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Orbiter Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000096 (-1.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Orbiter Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OBT saw a change of $ -0.00237 (-26.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Orbiter Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005757 (-47.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

OBT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Orbiter Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.34%

-0.22%

-3.28%

OBT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Orbiter Finance (OBT)

Orbiter Finance is a ZK-tech-based interoperability protocol that enhances blockchain interactions' security, seamless interoperability, and reduces liquidity fragmentation through innovative solutions like a universal cross-chain protocol and Omni Account Abstraction, aiming to redefine the Web3 experience in the omni-chain era.

Orbiter Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Orbiter Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OBT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Orbiter Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Orbiter Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Orbiter Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Orbiter Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Orbiter Finance price prediction page.

Orbiter Finance Price History

Tracing OBT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Orbiter Finance price history page.

Orbiter Finance (OBT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Orbiter Finance (OBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OBT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Orbiter Finance (OBT)

Looking for how to buy Orbiter Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Orbiter Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBT to Local Currencies

Orbiter Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orbiter Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Orbiter Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orbiter Finance

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

